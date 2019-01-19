English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Akhada Parishad Chief Vows Marching to Ayodhya with Naga Sadhus, Says BJP Not Interested in Constructing Ram Temple
Earlier on Thursday, RSS second-in-command Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will come up in 2025, a year after the 2024 next Lok Sabha elections
Representative image
Lucknow: The All India Akhada Parishad Chief Mahant Narendra Giri has expressed his displeasure over the delay in the construction of Ram Temple in Ayodhya and alleged that Bhartiya Janata Party doesn’t seem to be interested in the construction of the Ram Temple. Mahant Narendra Giri has also lashed out on the Vishwa Hindu Parishad and Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh leader for their statements on the Ram Temple.
Speaking to news18 in Prayagraj, Mahant Narendra Giri said, “It seems that BJP is not interested in the construction of Ram Temple, also the intent of RSS and VHP are questionable. Till now we have not got any invite for VHP’s Dharm Sansad. The Dharm Sansad happens every year and it is very unlikely that any solution will be worked out over the issue this year as well."
Giri forewarns that without a definite solution so far, the Akhada Parishad is willing to march to Ayodhya with one lakh Naga Sadhus after Kumbh.
“The Naga Sadhus and seers will camp in Ayodhya for almost a month, post which the construction of Ram Temple will commence,” added Chief of All India Akhada Parishad. The next hearing of the Ayodhya-Babri issue is due in the Apex Court on 29th January 2019.
Earlier on Thursday, in a surprise statement, RSS second-in-command Bhaiyyaji Joshi had said that the Ram Temple in Ayodhya will come up in 2025, a year after the 2024 next Lok Sabha elections.
“1952 mein Somnath mandir ki sthapna ke saath desh gati se aage badhaa. 2025 mein Ram Janmabhoomi ke upar mandir banne ke baad fir is disha ko aur gati prapt hone wali hai...Ayodhya ke mandir nirmaan ke baad desh agle 150 saalon ke liye punji praapt karega (India progressed rapidly after the Somnath Temple was established in 1952. India will again start prospering after the Ram Mandir is built in 2025. After the Ram Temple is established at Ayodhya, the country will be blessed for the next 150 years),” news agency ANI quoted Joshi as saying.
| Edited by: Aditya Sharma
