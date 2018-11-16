Akhada Parishad Refuses to Join VHP’s Ayodhya Rally, Condemns Politicisation of Ram Mandir Issue

The All India Akhada Parishad, which is the apex body of seers in India, has announced that it will not participate in the grand rally called by the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) on November 25 in Ayodhya to garner support for construction of the Ram Temple.The grand rally, to which the Rashtriya Swayamsewak Sangh (RSS) has also extended its support, will be held in Nagpur and Bengaluru on the same day. However, distancing itself from the event, the Akhada Parishad has called for a meeting in Ayodhya on December 4 and 5 instead to discuss the issue.“Both RSS and Shiv Sena have announced their programmes on the same date. If they are fighting for the same cause then why don’t they come together on the same platform?” said Akhada Parishad official Mahant Narendra Giri.Since the Parliament is unable to reach a consensus on the issue, Giri said that the outfit is gearing up to start their own campaign for the construction of Ram Temple. He added that they will seek support from Iqbal Ansari -- a key litigant in the Ayodhya Ram Janmabhoomi land dispute case, if required.He condemned the politicisation of the issue for “political mileage” and stressed that the sole demand of the seers is the construction of Ram Temple.The Vishwa Hindu Parishad has called for a ‘Dharmsabha’ in Ayodhya on November 25 to garner support for the construction of the temple. The VHP has claimed that at least one lakh people will join its Ayodhya rally to show their discontent towards the Supreme Court’s proceedings on the matter.Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray will also be in Ayodhya on the same day, but will address another gathering in the temple town.