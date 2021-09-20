Akhara Parishad Chief Narendra Giri Found Hanging in Prayagraj; Cops Suspect Suicide, Detain Anand Giri

Mahant Narendra Giri Maharaj, the president of the Akhil Bharatiya Akhada Parishad, was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Uttar Pradesh’s Prayagraj. Police have detained Yoga Guru Anand Giri in the case, who was named by the seer in his reported suicide note, UP ADG Prashant Kumar said.

This news piece may be triggering. If you or someone you know needs help, call any of these helplines: Aasra (Mumbai) 022-27546669, Sneha (Chennai) 044-24640050, Sumaitri (Delhi) 011-23389090, Cooj (Goa) 0832- 2252525, Jeevan (Jamshedpur) 065-76453841, Pratheeksha (Kochi) 048-42448830, Maithri (Kochi) 0484-2540530, Roshni (Hyderabad) 040-66202000, Lifeline 033-64643267 (Kolkata)

His body was found hanging inside the Sri Math Baghambari Gaddi in Prayagraj, police said, and senior officers are on the spot to ascertain details. The IG and DIG are present at the spot. The police are also interrogating the people at the Math. “We received the information about Mahanat’s suicide. IG and his team are at the spot. His disciple said that he found the door locked from inside," said Prashan Kumar, adding that a suicide note was found by the police where the Mahant named Anand Giri and few others to be held responsible.

“We have detained Anand Giri in Uttarakhand," he said.

KP Singh, IG Prayagraj said the Mahant’s postmortem and cremation will be conducted by Tuesday afternoon. “Nothing will be done tonight as we are waiting for the panch of the akhada to come. All examinations will be done in his presence," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi expressed his sadness at the incident. “The death of Akhara Parishad President Shri Narendra Giri ji is extremely sad. While devoted to spiritual traditions, he played a big role in connecting many streams of Sant Samaj together. May the Lord place them at your feet, he said.

अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष श्री नरेंद्र गिरि जी का देहावसान अत्यंत दुखद है। आध्यात्मिक परंपराओं के प्रति समर्पित रहते हुए उन्होंने संत समाज की अनेक धाराओं को एक साथ जोड़ने में बड़ी भूमिका निभाई। प्रभु उन्हें अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। ॐ शांति!!— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 20, 2021

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also expressed his condolences. Yoga guru Baba Ramdev said he could not believe the Mahant had passed away. “His death is truly a mystery," Ramdev said.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath expressed his condolences on the seer’s death. “The death of Mahant Narendra Giri ji, President of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad, is an irreparable loss to the spiritual world. I pray to Lord Shri Ram to grant the departed soul a place at His feet and strength to the bereaved followers to bear this sorrow," he said in a tweet.

अखिल भारतीय अखाड़ा परिषद के अध्यक्ष महंत नरेंद्र गिरि जी का ब्रह्मलीन होना आध्यात्मिक जगत की अपूरणीय क्षति है।प्रभु श्री राम से प्रार्थना है कि दिवंगत पुण्यात्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान तथा शोकाकुल अनुयायियों को यह दुःख सहने की शक्ति प्रदान करें। ॐ शांति! — Yogi Adityanath (@myogiadityanath) September 20, 2021

Reacting to the incident, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan expressed his condolences.

“Received sad information about the departure of revered saint Mahant Narendra Giri Ji Maharaj, president of Akhil Bharatiya Akhara Parishad. The contribution made by Pujya Swamiji, who dedicated his life for the cause of Sanatan Dharma, in the welfare of the society will always be remembered. May God place his soul at his feet," Chouhan said in a tweet.

Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav also reacted to the news. “All India Akhara Parishad President Pujya Narendra Giri ji passed away, irreparable loss! May God grant the virtuous soul a place at his feet and strength to his followers to bear this sorrow. Heartfelt tribute," he said in a tweet.

The 72-year-old seer had earlier been infected with Covid-19 in April this year and had isolated himself in his ashram. Akhilesh Yadav had met Giri Maharaj in Haridwar during the Kumbh Mela, after which he also tested positive for the virus.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here