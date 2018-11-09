So Who Benefitted from Demonetisation, Akhilesh and Mayawati Ask Modi Govt

On second anniversary of demonetisation, the Bahujan Samaj Party chief Mayawati along with Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav questioned the motive behind the move. They also asked the BJP to apologize to the people for demonetisation which was announced by Modi in 2016.Slamming the BJP for demonetisation, former chief minister of UP and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Friday raised questions on the benefits of the demonetisation as claimed by the BJP.In a tweet, Akhilesh Yadav wrote, “They had asked for 50 days and today it has been two years but still the people are waiting for answers to their questions. What apart from joblessness and downfall in business did the demonetization achieve? If the government claims it to be a success then, it should reveal who were benefitted from this move?”On the other hand, BSP supremo and former chief minister of the state Mayawati in a statement issued on Friday asked the BJP government to apologise to the people for “such a failed move.”“At the time of announcing demonetisation the benefits that were claimed by the government, not even one stands fulfilled. Even after two years not even one claimed benefit has been achieved and that is why BJP should apologize to the people of the country,” stated BSP Chief Mayawati in a statement.“The figures and data reveal that the demonetisation was implemented in an immature manner and it resulted in a financial emergency in the country,” Mayawati said. She also accused the BJP for its “egoistic attitude” which was “proving fatal” for governmental institutions. She said the BJP’s attitude is causing a damage to the nation.