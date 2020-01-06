Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akhilesh Yadav Alleges JNU Attack was Well-planned, Raises Questions on Role of Delhi Police

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav alleged that the attack was well-planned and the Delhi Police was also hand in gloves with the goons who allegedly belonged to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:January 6, 2020, 4:50 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav Alleges JNU Attack was Well-planned, Raises Questions on Role of Delhi Police
File photo of Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI)

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief and former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Akhilesh Yadav hit out at the BJP for its alleged involvement in attacks on students and staff of Jawaharlal Nehru University in Delhi on Sunday evening. The SP chief alleged that the attack was well-planned and the Delhi Police was also hand in gloves with the goons who allegedly belonged to the Akhil Bharatiya Vidharthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of BJP.

“Whatever happened in JNU is sad. Everyone saw how a planned attack was carried out and people were targeted by masked goons. Students, teaching and non teaching staff were brutally assaulted and even Yogendra Yadav was manhandled,” Akhilesh said at a press at SP headquarters in Lucknow.

“People from one particular ideology are trying to impose their ideology on JNU. Similar people resorted to violence in BHU as well during the nomination of students’ union election, where the police was just a bystander. Violence on a similar pattern took place in JNU, it seems as if everything was well-planned."

"It looks like the police was waiting at the gates to let the goons finish the their task of vandalism. Did the police work in a similar way in AMU or Jamia? BJP wants to capture JNU to propel its political propaganda. The BJP has nothing to do with quality education for the poor, they just want to destroy a world class institution,” he alleged.

Further raising questions on a dubious role of the Delhi Police in the entire incident, SP chief said, “The police were waiting at the gates as the authorities knew how much time the goons will take to leave the campus. There were some people accompanying the police during the protests in JNU, AMU and Jamia. The government and the police know who they are, action should be taken against these goons. It's now the responsibility of the BJP to arrest the culprits as soon as possible, as they are in power.”

