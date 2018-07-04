Akhilesh Yadav and Wife Dimple to Try Luck in Hospitality Sector

Former Uttar Pradesh chief minister and Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav is now going to try his hands in the hospitality industry. Akhilesh, along with his wife and MP Dimple Yadav, has sought clearance to construct a hotel named Hibiscus Heritage in Hazratagnj area of Lucknow city.Akhilesh and wife Dimple had jointly applied for clearance from Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) in June, a copy of which is in possession of News18. The location of the hotel is right behind the official residence of CM Yogi Adityanath and is also in close vicinity of the SP headquarters in Lucknow.As per the documents, the land where Akhilesh and his wife Dimple have applied for permission to build a hotel was bought in 2005 from a Delhi-based woman.As per sources, the idea of constructing a hotel was floated by SP MP Sanjay Seth who is also a well-known builder.The application has now been referred to Chief Architect of Lucknow Muncipal Corporation by executive engineers of LDA. Along with that that couple has also sought clearances from DG (Security), Estate Officer of UP government and General Manager of Lucknow Jal Sansthan and Nazul Land Officer of the LDA.