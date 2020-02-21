Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at Adityanath Over 'Ramrajya' Remark, Says CM is Against Constitution & Pro-rich

The SP chief was reacting to the remarks made by the chief minister while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

PTI

Updated:February 21, 2020, 2:22 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akhilesh Yadav Hits Out at Adityanath Over 'Ramrajya' Remark, Says CM is Against Constitution & Pro-rich
File Photo of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav on Friday lashed out at Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his remark that the "country needs Ramrajya not Samajwad", terming it as against the very essence of the Constitution.

In a tweet, the SP chief said, "Mukhiyaji has said the country does not need socialism this means: he is against the essence of the Constitution. He is not with the poor but with the rich capitalists. He works for some special people and not for society. He is against steps towards ensuring social equality of neglected sections."

The SP chief was reacting to the remarks made by the chief minister while speaking on the Motion of Thanks to the governor's address in the state Assembly on Wednesday.

The chief minister had said, "The country needs 'Ramrajya' not 'Samajwad'.

Without naming former chief minister and Samajwadi Party patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav, Adityanath had also recalled his controversial boys will be boys remark and mocked the opposition for speaking on women empowerment.

While opposing capital punishment for rape, Mulayam Singh Yadav had sparked an outrage by saying "ladke, ladke hain... galti ho jati hai (boys will be boys... they commit mistakes)."

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram