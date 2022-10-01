CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :#Movies#PonniyinSelvan#CongressCrisis#BiggBoss16#IndianOfTheYear
Home » News » India » Akhilesh Yadav is the Kingpin of Criminals & Rioters, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya
1-MIN READ

Akhilesh Yadav is the Kingpin of Criminals & Rioters, Says Keshav Prasad Maurya

PTI

Last Updated: October 01, 2022, 08:50 IST

Jhansi, India

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said 'Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia' (Image: Twitter/File)

Uttar Pradesh deputy CM Keshav Prasad Maurya said 'Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia' (Image: Twitter/File)

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya said, "Action has been taken against criminals and the mafia of Uttar Pradesh, and they are not being worshipped."

Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya on Friday called Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav the “kingpin” of criminals, rioters and mafia.

Speaking to reporters here, Maurya said, “Action has been taken against criminals and the mafia of Uttar Pradesh, and they are not being worshipped. As far as the question of Akhilesh Yadav is concerned, he is the kingpin of criminals, rioters and mafia.”

“If the Samajwadi (Party) leaves the side of the criminals, they will have no issue to oppose,” he added. To a question on the ban on the PFI, Maurya said action has been taken only after collecting evidence related to violence in the country. “Our government will not tease the poor and spare the mafia,” he said.

Read all the Latest News India and Breaking News here

Tags:
first published:October 01, 2022, 08:50 IST
last updated:October 01, 2022, 08:50 IST