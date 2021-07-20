Azam Khan's Health Deteriorates, Akhilesh Yadav Rushes to Lucknow to Meet Ailing MP

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav left the monsoon session of the Lok Sabha on Tuesday to meet senior party leader Azam Khan who is being treated in a Lucknow hospital. The Rampur MP is currently being treated in Medanta Hospital after he was referred to Lucknow by doctors in Sitapur Jail. The politician’s oxygen level had dropped to 88 and his condition began to deteriorate on Monday morning.

Akhilesh was in Delhi to attend the Lok Sabha session, but left midway because of the emergency.

Rakesh Kapoor, director of Medanta Lucknow Hospital, told news agency PTI that Azam Khan was admitted around 3:30 pm on Monday because of breathing issues and weakness. He also confirmed that the SP leader’s condition is currently stable and a team of doctors is treating him. The 72-year-old leader was sent to Lucknow in an ambulance escorted by the police at 2 pm on July 20.

Azam along with his wife Tazeen Fatima and Abdullah have been in Sitapur Jail for more than a year. There are over 80 cases that have been registered against Azam and more than 40 cases are against Abdullah. The senior SP leader has managed to get bail in most of the cases. Various cases have been lodged against them by the Uttar Pradesh government in matters related to cheating, land grabbing and encroachment.

Azam Khan had returned to Sitapur Jail on July 13 from Medanta Hospital. He was admitted there for approximately three months after contracting Covid-19. His stay in the hospital was long as he had suffered severe complications related to kidneys and lungs. He was on oxygen support due to breathing issues.

His son was also admitted in the same hospital. Meanwhile, Azam’s wife Fatima was released on bail in December 2020.

