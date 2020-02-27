Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Akhilesh Yadav May Pay Visit to Rampur MP Azam Khan and His Family at Sitapur Jail

Earlier on Wednesday, Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatima were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Rampur.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 27, 2020, 2:13 PM IST
Akhilesh Yadav
Samajwadi Party leader Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo).

Lucknow: Samajwadi Party Chief and former Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav is expected to visit Rampur MP and his family in Sitapur Jail on Thursday. Khan, his son and wife were sent to a 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Rampur on Wednesday, in a case related to forged documents.

Khan and his family was shifted from Rampur Jail to Sitapur Jail on early Thursday morning over law and order concerns. Earlier on Wednesday, Khan along with his son Abdullah Azam and wife Tazeen Fatima were sent to 14-day judicial custody by a local court in Rampur, due to a case regarding a fake birth certificate produced by Azam who had won from the Suar assembly seat in 2017.

Yadav had to visit Rampur earlier on Thursday. However, the plan was cancelled at the last minute after Azam Khan and his family members were shifted to Sitapur Jail. Now it is expected that Yadav along with a delegation of senior SP leaders may go to Sitapur to meet Khan at Sitapur Jail.

SP leaders -- Former Minister Ahmad Hasan, Rajendra Chaudhary and SP State President Naresh Uttam Patel had already reached the party headquarters in Lucknow on Thursday morning.

After the matter was taken to court, Abdullah lost his assembly membership. Sources present at Rampur Court said the Khan and his family members' applications for bail had been denied. The next hearing for the matter has been fixed for March 2.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
