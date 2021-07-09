The Samajwadi Party (SP) chief and former Chief Minister of the state, Akhilesh Yadav, has reacted sharply to the widespread violence and ruckus during the nomination filing for the upcoming blockhead elections in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. Yadav blamed the ruling BJP for violence and allegedly stopping SP candidates from filing their nominations.

Speaking to media on the issue on Friday, Yadav said, “The goons of BJP who claimed to be a disciplined party tarnished the dignity of the woman. We are sad that the people of BJP have come down to this level to win the elections."

Yadav criticised the BJP for “giving a free hand to its goons for open hooliganism in every block of the entire state,” in order to win the election.

Talking to a news channel on Friday, Yadav said, “The BJP resorted to goons to prevent the proposers and candidates from reaching the block to conduct unopposed elections. At the behest of the government, the administration along with the BJP stood a mute spectator. The government should tell that who has given so much freedom to the goons everywhere in every block of the state?”

The Samajwadi Party chief said that his party is identifying those officers who have got all this done. “We will take action against them when the time comes. The list of officers working as BJP workers is ready,” said Akhilesh.

He added that there is resentment among people due to increased inflation and unemployment. “People want change. Samajwadi Party government will be formed in the state,” said the former CM of the state.

Earlier on Thursday, the day of filing nominations for the Block Pramukh (chief) elections, Uttar Pradesh witnessed widespread violence including firing in at least 12 districts. However, police said there were relatively fewer violent incidents this time around as compared to previous block chief elections. But districts like Jhansi, Sitapur, Bijnor, Etawah, Kannauj and Bulandshahr witnessed incidents where firing, clashes and savagery dominated the nomination day.

During the nomination process in Sitapur district, two groups engaged in firing and even threw hand bombs at each other. Police had to double down on reckless locals in Unnao, Ayodhya, Chitrakoot, Lalitpur, Kanpur rural, Ambedkarnagar and Azamgarh. Former assembly speaker Mataprasad Pandey was brushed up and his vehicle’s windshield was also damaged by miscreants. In Lakhimpur, a female candidate’s proposer was roughed up and her saree was pulled during the incident.

Meanwhile UP CM Yogi Adityanath taking cognizance of the Lakhimpur issue has ordered immediate suspension of the Circle Officer Abhay Mall and SHO Pasgawa police station Adarsh Kumar for laxity.

