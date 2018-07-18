English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Akhilesh Yadav Stops Convoy to Help Accident Victims on Agra-Lucknow Expressway
Locals who were present at spot said that the former CM's good gesture helped in getting timely assistance to the injured who were bleeding profusely.
Akhilesh Yadav is snapped at the accident spot.
Lucknow: Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav has won accolades on social media after a picture of him helping an accident on Agra-Lucknow Expressway victim went viral.
The accident took place near Tala Sarai village in Unnao's Hasanganj on Tuesday when a car reportedly overturned while trying to save a stray animal. Those travelling in the car are believed to be ISKON devotees.
Two people injured in the accident were rushed to Lucknow while one was admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Hasanganj.
Akhilesh Yadav, who was on his way back from Agra, on reaching the accident spot ordered his fleet to halt and helped the accident victims immediately. He also directed his security officers to take the injured to the hospital in one of his convoy vehicles and make all the necessary arrangements for their treatment.
Locals who were present at spot said that the former CM's good gesture helped in getting timely assistance to the injured who were bleeding profusely.
Akhilesh also tweeted about the incident and wrote, "We gave all the possible help to the ISKON devotees who met with an accident in an attempt to save a stray animal. There should be proper arrangements to make Expressway free from animals."
Akhilesh had gone to Agra on Tuesday to meet 8 acid attack victims who are employed at the Sheroes Hangout cafe, a part of which was allegedly razed by the Agra Municipal Corporation last week for the widening of Fatehabad road under the smart city project.
Also Watch
The accident took place near Tala Sarai village in Unnao's Hasanganj on Tuesday when a car reportedly overturned while trying to save a stray animal. Those travelling in the car are believed to be ISKON devotees.
Two people injured in the accident were rushed to Lucknow while one was admitted to Community Health Centre (CHC) in Hasanganj.
Akhilesh Yadav, who was on his way back from Agra, on reaching the accident spot ordered his fleet to halt and helped the accident victims immediately. He also directed his security officers to take the injured to the hospital in one of his convoy vehicles and make all the necessary arrangements for their treatment.
Locals who were present at spot said that the former CM's good gesture helped in getting timely assistance to the injured who were bleeding profusely.
Akhilesh also tweeted about the incident and wrote, "We gave all the possible help to the ISKON devotees who met with an accident in an attempt to save a stray animal. There should be proper arrangements to make Expressway free from animals."
एक्सप्रेसवे पर एक जानवर को बचाते-बचाते हुए ऐक्सिडेंट में हमने ISKON भक्तों की हर सम्भव मदद की. महामार्गों को आवारा पशुओं से मुक्त रखने के लिए उचित प्रबंध होने चाहिए. pic.twitter.com/Hn6yUH0kKB— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 17, 2018
Akhilesh had gone to Agra on Tuesday to meet 8 acid attack victims who are employed at the Sheroes Hangout cafe, a part of which was allegedly razed by the Agra Municipal Corporation last week for the widening of Fatehabad road under the smart city project.
Also Watch
| Edited by: Ahona Sengupta
-
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
-
Monday 16 July , 2018
'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
-
Saturday 14 July , 2018
Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
-
Tuesday 10 July , 2018
Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
-
Wednesday 11 July , 2018
Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Jharkhand Hunger Deaths Part I: Killed By Hunger: The 20% of Jharkhand's Population Crying for Food
Monday 16 July , 2018 'Modi Govt Empowering Muslims and Dalits' says Kiren Rijiju, MoS Home Affairs
Saturday 14 July , 2018 Connaught Place Is Ranked The World's 9th Most Expensive Office Location
Tuesday 10 July , 2018 Family Which Hosted Burhan Wani Has Terror Stricken Lives
Wednesday 11 July , 2018 Watch: Thai Navy Releases Video of the Daring Cave Rescue Mission
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Salman Khan Chills 'Alone' in Mall, Apparently Nobody Recognizes Him; See Well-timed Video
- Beating Rafael Nadal Proved That I Could Do It, Says Novak Djokovic
- BMW G 310 R, G 310 GS Live India Launch: Prices, Specs, Features and More
- Angad Bedi's Ex Norah Fatehi's Reaction to His Marriage With Neha Dhupia Will Completely Shock You
- Neeraj Chopra Strikes Gold at French Meet