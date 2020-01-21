Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter Takes Part in Anti-CAA Protest in Lucknow, Photo Goes Viral

Lucknow: Tina Yadav, 14-year-old daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was spotted participating in an anti-CAA rally in Lucknow. Tina reached the Clock Tower on Sunday, where hundreds of women were sitting on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and spent time talking to the women.

She was accompanied by her friends. Since she is still not well-known, no one noticed her presence. It is only when her photo went viral on Tuesday that the matter came to light.

Sources said that since some of Tina's friends were a part of the protests, she had gone to meet them and even sat with them for some time.

This is the first time that the former Chief Minister's children have participated in a political event.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.