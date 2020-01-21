Akhilesh Yadav's Daughter Takes Part in Anti-CAA Protest in Lucknow, Photo Goes Viral
Tina was accompanied by her friends. She reached the Clock Tower on Sunday, where hundreds of women were sitting on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act.
Tina Yadav (L), daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav.
Lucknow: Tina Yadav, 14-year-old daughter of Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav, was spotted participating in an anti-CAA rally in Lucknow. Tina reached the Clock Tower on Sunday, where hundreds of women were sitting on protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act, and spent time talking to the women.
She was accompanied by her friends. Since she is still not well-known, no one noticed her presence. It is only when her photo went viral on Tuesday that the matter came to light.
Sources said that since some of Tina's friends were a part of the protests, she had gone to meet them and even sat with them for some time.
This is the first time that the former Chief Minister's children have participated in a political event.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Just a Video of Elephant Taking a Stroll in Sri Lankan Hotel and Inspecting Things With its Trunk
- PUBG Addiction: Chandigarh Lawyer Seeks Ban, Compares the Battle Royal Game to Drugs
- Tata Nexon Electric First Drive Review – Made-In-India Wonder
- OnePlus 8 Pro With 120Hz Refresh Rate Display Spotted in Leaked Photo
- UK Govt to Fund Menstrual Products for Schoolgirls in Bid to Fight Period Poverty