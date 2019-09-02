Take the pledge to vote

Akhlaq Lynching Accused, Out on Bail, Held after Exchange of Fire in Greater Noida

According to the police, Hariom (30) was wanted in at least four cases of robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property in Ghaziabad.

PTI

Updated:September 2, 2019, 7:08 PM IST
Mohammad Akhlaq (in pic) was dragged out of his home and killed by a mob of at least 100 people. (Picture courtesy: Twitter)
Noida: An accused in the 2015 lynching of Dadri's Mohammad Akhlaq was arrested following an exchange of fire with police in Greater Noida early on Monday, officials said.

According to the police, Hariom (30) was wanted in at least four cases of robbery and dishonestly receiving stolen property in Ghaziabad. He, along with other accused, was out on bail in the Akhlaq lynching case.

Hariom was held near Samana Canal by a team from the Jarcha police station, which had got a tip-off about a suspected movement in the area around midnight, the officials said.

"When the police team reached the spot, Hariom started his motorcycle and tried to flee. When asked by police to stop for inquiry, he opened fire, inviting retaliatory firing," a police spokesperson said.

"The accused, a resident of Bisahda village, got a bullet injury in his leg and was soon held by the team. He was then taken to a hospital for treatment," the official said.

