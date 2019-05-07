Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
SPONSORED BY
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
»
1-min read

Akshay Tritiya 2019: Know Meaning, Significance and More About Akha Teej

Akshay Tritiya, or Akha Teej means eternal in Sanskrit and ‘Tritiya’ means ‘third.' It also signifies endlessness.

Trending Desk

Updated:May 7, 2019, 9:51 AM IST
facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
Akshay Tritiya 2019: Know Meaning, Significance and More About Akha Teej
A woman buys gold jewellery in a shop on the occasion of Akshaya Tritiya in Coimbatore on Friday. (Image: PTI)
Loading...
Akshay Tritiya, or Akha Teej as it is also called, is a Hindu festival that falls on the Lunar day (3rd Tithi) of Shukla Paksha of the Indian month of Vaisakha. Considered to be one of the luckiest days for Hindus, it has fallen on May 7 this year. As per the Hindu almanac, Akha Teej falling on a Rohini Nakshatra is even more auspicious.

Akshaya Tritiya: Meaning

The word ‘Akshaya’ means eternal in Sanskrit and ‘Tritiya’ means ‘third.' According to certain mythological tales and folklore, this was the day when Lord Parshuram was born. Others say that this was the day when Lord Ganesha started writing the Mahabharata which was being recited by Ved Vyas, while yet others believe that Akshaya Tritiya is tied to the legend of the Akshaya Patra – Draupadi’s magical vessel which ensured that she and the Pandavas never went hungry.

There are other legends and mythical tales behind Akha Teej as well. According to some, it was on this day that the Goddess Annapurna was born. It is also considered to be the day when Tretha Yug commenced and the River Ganga, the most sacred river of India, descended to the Earth from heaven on this day.

Akshay Tritiya 2019: Significance

Akshay Tritiya also signifies endlessness. Hence sages believe that the benefits of doing any japa (meditation), yajna , Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-punya (donation) on this day remains with the person forever. As per Hindu Astrology, the Akshaya Tritiya do not need any muhurta (auspicious time) to start any new ventures and this day is free from all bad effects.

Akshay Tritiya 2019: Date and Time

As per Hindu culture, one can perform any auspicious ceremony on this date. Events like marriage, housewarming, inaugurating a shop can be conducted on this day. It is believed that purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future.
| Edited by: Anu Parthiban
Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwittergoogleskypewhatsapp
 
T&C Apply. ARN EU/04/19/13626
 

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram