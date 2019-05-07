Akshay Tritiya 2019: Know Meaning, Significance and More About Akha Teej

Akshay Tritiya, or Akha Teej as it is also called, is a Hindu festival that falls on the Lunar day (3rd Tithi) of Shukla Paksha of the Indian month of Vaisakha. Considered to be one of the luckiest days for Hindus, it has fallen on May 7 this year. As per the Hindu almanac, Akha Teej falling on a Rohini Nakshatra is even more auspicious.The word ‘Akshaya’ means eternal in Sanskrit and ‘Tritiya’ means ‘third.' According to certain mythological tales and folklore, this was the day when Lord Parshuram was born. Others say that this was the day when Lord Ganesha started writing the Mahabharata which was being recited by Ved Vyas, while yet others believe that Akshaya Tritiya is tied to the legend of the Akshaya Patra – Draupadi’s magical vessel which ensured that she and the Pandavas never went hungry.There are other legends and mythical tales behind Akha Teej as well. According to some, it was on this day that the Goddess Annapurna was born. It is also considered to be the day when Tretha Yug commenced and the River Ganga, the most sacred river of India, descended to the Earth from heaven on this day.Akshay Tritiya also signifies endlessness. Hence sages believe that the benefits of doing any japa (meditation), yajna , Pitra-Tarpan, Dan-punya (donation) on this day remains with the person forever. As per Hindu Astrology, the Akshaya Tritiya do not need any muhurta (auspicious time) to start any new ventures and this day is free from all bad effects.As per Hindu culture, one can perform any auspicious ceremony on this date. Events like marriage, housewarming, inaugurating a shop can be conducted on this day. It is believed that purchasing gold on Akshaya Tritiya brings prosperity and more wealth in the coming future.