Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results Declared at keralalotteries.com; Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh

Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results | The Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery result was declared on March 18 by the State Lottery Department. The Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who have purchased the tickets can check the Kerala Lottery result and the complete list of winners on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for Akshaya AK-437 Lottery for March 18 is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize stands at Rs 1 lakh each which will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Akshaya AK-437 lottery

Step 4: The Akshaya AK-437 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): AJ 243891

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): AC 455959

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): AA 767009, AB 517320, AC 347742, AD 228138, AE 693468, AF 142552, AG 887147, AH 835675, AJ 664480, AK 163359, AL 491081, AM 884565

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.