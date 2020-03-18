Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Coronavirus
News18 » India
1-min read

Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results Declared at keralalotteries.com; Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh

Those who have purchased the tickets can check the Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results and the complete list of winners on the official website at keralalotteries.com.

Trending Desk

Updated:March 18, 2020, 3:39 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results Declared at keralalotteries.com; Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh
Image for representation.

Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results | The Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery result was declared on March 18 by the State Lottery Department. The Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who have purchased the tickets can check the Kerala Lottery result and the complete list of winners on the official website keralalotteries.com.

The first prize for Akshaya AK-437 Lottery for March 18 is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize stands at Rs 1 lakh each which will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.

Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results: Steps to check it

Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com

Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab

Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Akshaya AK-437 lottery

Step 4: The Akshaya AK-437 result PDF will open

Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference

Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results: List of Winners

First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): AJ 243891

Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): AC 455959

Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): AA 767009, AB 517320, AC 347742, AD 228138, AE 693468, AF 142552, AG 887147, AH 835675, AJ 664480, AK 163359, AL 491081, AM 884565

All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram