Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results Declared at keralalotteries.com; Winner Gets Rs 70 Lakh
Those who have purchased the tickets can check the Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results and the complete list of winners on the official website at keralalotteries.com.
Image for representation.
Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results | The Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery result was declared on March 18 by the State Lottery Department. The Akshaya AK-437 Kerala Lottery Results were drawn at Gorky Bhavan, Thiruvananthapuram. Those who have purchased the tickets can check the Kerala Lottery result and the complete list of winners on the official website keralalotteries.com.
The first prize for Akshaya AK-437 Lottery for March 18 is Rs 70 lakh. The second prize is worth Rs 5 lakh, while the third prize stands at Rs 1 lakh each which will be awarded to 12 lottery winners.
Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results: Steps to check it
Step 1: Visit the official website of Kerala state lottery at keralalotteries.com
Step 2: Click on ‘Lottery Results’ tab
Step 3: Select the ‘View’ icon before Akshaya AK-437 lottery
Step 4: The Akshaya AK-437 result PDF will open
Step 5: Download the result and keep it safe for future reference
Kerala Akshaya AK-437 Lottery Results: List of Winners
First Prize (Rs 70 lakh): AJ 243891
Second Prize (Rs 5 lakh): AC 455959
Third Prize (Rs 1 lakh each): AA 767009, AB 517320, AC 347742, AD 228138, AE 693468, AF 142552, AG 887147, AH 835675, AJ 664480, AK 163359, AL 491081, AM 884565
All the lottery winners will have to verify their winning numbers with the results published in the Kerala government Gazette and surrender their tickets within 30 days.
