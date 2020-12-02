Akshaya AK-474 Lottery Results to be Declared Today at 3 pm, More Details on keralalotteryresult.net

The Akshaya AK-474 lottery results for Wednesday, December 2 will be announced at 3 PM. The Kerala State Lottery Department will declare the result on keralalotteryresult.net. The participants will be able to check the result and search their name on the list of the lucky winners for December 2 by following the steps below:

Step 1: Open any browser of your choice and visit the official website of Kerala Lottery to log on to keralalotteryresult.net

Step 2: Look for an option on the home page which reads ‘Kerala Lottery Result 2.12.2020 Akshaya AK-474’. Once you locate the option, simply click on it

Step 3: A new page will appear displaying the results of the lottery. It will contain a list of persons who won prizes in each category

Step 4: Ensure that you correspond the digits of your lottery ticket number carefully with the ones that are provided in the list. In case, your number matches with any of the digits in the list, it means you have won the prize

Those who are winners of the ‘Akshaya AK-474’ lottery are required to keep few important in mind mentioned below:

1. The winner must present their ticket before the Kerala Gazette office to claim the prize along with a valid ID proof.

2. You can also present your ticket at any state lottery shop if the prize you are claiming is less than Rs. 5000.

3. The process can be initiated within 30 days only from the announced result date.

4. The ticket presented to the Kerala Gazette office or lottery shop will be verified for authenticity. 5. Once the verification procedure is successfully completed, the winner claiming the prize can take home the money. The amount of the prize money will be credited only after the deduction of taxes.

Akshaya AK-474 lottery prize structure:

The first prize winner will receive a sum amount of Rs 70 lakh. The second prize winner will get Rs 5,00,000, followed by the third, which is worth Rs 1,00,000. The fourth and fifth prize winners will get Rs 5,000 and 2,000, respectively. The winners of the sixth, seventh, eighth prize are entitled to Rs 1,000, Rs 500 and Rs 100, respectively. There is also a consolation prize worth Rs 8,000.

The first lottery department of India was set up in 1967 in Kerala. The department currently rolls out seven weekly lotteries— Win-Win, Dhanasree, Pournami, Akshaya, Karunya Plus (formerly called Pratheeksha), Karunya and Bhagyanidhi. Additionally, they also roll out six bumper lotteries.