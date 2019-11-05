Akshaya Navami 2019: Date, Time, Significance of Amla Navami

Akshaya Navami, also known as Amla Navami, is observed on the ninth day of Shukla Paksha of the Kartik month as per the Hindu calender. According to traditional beliefs, on the day of Akshaya Navami, devotees worship Amla (Indian gooseberry) tree and seek blessings of Goddess Lakshmi.

According to Drigpanchang.com, Akshaya Navami is observed two days before Dev Uthani Ekadashi. As per the beliefs, on the day of Akshaya Navami, the Satya Yuga began and hence, the day is also known as Satya Yugadi.

Akshaya day is as significant as Akshay Tritya. On the day of Akshaya Navami, people do lot of daan-punya or devotional as well as charitable activities.

Devotees from all parts of the country throng to Mathura and Vrindavan in Uttar Pradesh and perform Parikrama on the day of Akshaya Navami. According to beliefs, the Parikrama of Mathura-Vrindavan during Akshaya Navami is considered to be auspicious.

In West Bengal, on the day of Akshaya Navami, people celebrate Jagaddhatri Puja, wherein Goddess Jagaddhatri, the Goddess of Sattva (one of three gunas or modes of existence according to Hindu mythology), is worshipped with full enthusiasm and devotion.

Date, time of Akshaya Navami

According to Drigpanchang, Akshaya Navami 2019 is being observed on November 5.

Akshaya Navami Purvahna time - November 5, 2019 - 6:40 am to 12:22 pm (5 hours 42 minutes).

Navami Tithi begins - November 5, 2019 at 4:57 am.

Navami Tithi ends - November 6, 2019 at 7:21 am.

