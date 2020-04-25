Akshaya Tritiya 2020: The Day When Buying Gold is Considered Auspicious

Akshaya Tritiya is considered to be one of the most auspicious days as it marks the harbinger of good luck in the Hindu calendar. Also known as Akha Teej, devotees believe that that the occasion is best suited for conducting various rituals, rites and yagyas.

A tradition associated with Akshaya Tritiya is that of buying gold. It is believed that buying a gold bar or gold jewellery will bring forth good luck and prosperity.

Akshaya Tritiya 2020 will be celebrated on April 26, Sunday and falls on the third day of brighter half of the moon in the month of Vaisakha, according to the lunar calendar. As per the Gregorian calendar, the occasion is celebrated in April every year.

According to the Drik Panchang calendar, Akshaya Tritiya tithi will begin from 11.51 am on April 25 and end at 1.22 pm on April 26.

The Hindu calendar prescribes the duration of the ‘Subh Muhurat’, the auspicious period for conducting puja, to last for 6 hours and 23 minutes. This will begin at 6.13 am and conclude at 12.36 pm.

The most pious timing for buying gold is said to be between 6.13 am and 1.22 pm on April 26.

Akshaya Tritiya is dedicated towards the worship of Hindu god Vishnu. Devotees worship Lord Vishnu to pray for prosperity in their lives.

It is believed that on this day, Parashuram, an avatar of Lord Vishnu, was born. Another belief associated with the day is that Goddess Ganga had arrived on Earth from heaven. People also worship Goddess Annapoorna, the deity of food and nourishment on Akshaya Tritiya.

Traditionally, this day is considered pious for various auspicious events like marriage, thread ceremony, and the beginning of economic ventures.

Support the daily wage earners who have been hit the hardest by the COVID-19 crisis. Click here to contribute to the cause. #IndiaGives

The daily News18 Coronavirus COVID-19 newsletter - Get your copy here.

Subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow us on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube

First Anniversary Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO’s annual plan for ₹1/- per day for the first year and claim exclusive benefits worth ₹20,000. Coupon code: PRO365