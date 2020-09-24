AKTU Announces Result for BTech, Semester Students, Check Details

Dr A.P.J. Abdul Kalam Technical University (AKTU), Uttar Pradesh, has announced the result for BTech Even Semester exam on the official website https://aktu.ac.in/ and http://result.ietlucknow.ac.in/. The students who sat for the examination can check their BTech final year result using roll number, date of birth and other required details.

The official statement released by AKTU, reads, “The B.Tech final year result has been announced for regular candidates after approval from the competent authorities on the official website, aktu.ac.in. The concerned colleges are requested to inform the students about the declaration of the results.”

AKTU BTech even semester result 2020: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website at http://result.ietlucknow.ac.in/

Step 2: Select your exam type and the session

Step 3: Enter your roll number and dates of birth to login, and submit

Step 4: AKTU BTech final semester result will be displayed on the screen

Step 5: Download your result and keep it safe

Recently, AKTU has also released the UPSEE 2020 provisional answer key on the official website. AKTU has conducted the UPSEE 2020 exam on September 20 at 206 exam centres across the country. There were 187 exam centres in Uttar Pradesh and 19 centres in Delhi, Chandigarh, Kolkata, Patna, Dehradun, Mumbai, Bhopal, Roorkee, Ranchi and Jaipur.

UPSEE 2020 answer key will give the students their probable score in the exam. If a student finds any discrepancy in any of the answers or is not satisfied with the answers, they can report to upseegrievance@aktu.ac.in along with their roll no, paper code, question booklet code, question no and suggested answer with supporting documents till September 25, 2020.

AKTU conducts UPSEE to offer admission to Master’s degree in BTech/ BArch/ BDes/ BPharm/ BHMCT/ BFAD/ BFA/ MBA/ MBA(Integrated) / MCA/ MCA in government and private colleges of Uttar Pradesh. 100 % seats for the postgraduate courses in Government and private institutes affiliated to AKTU have been filled through UPSEE.