Al Gore, Venkaiah Naidu, Akshay Kumar, Prasoon Joshi to Attend News18’s Jal Pratigya Event

As part of its Mission Paani campaign, News18 will host a Jal Pratigya event on November 19 focussing on water conservation and sustainable hygiene in the times of the Covid-19 pandemic. The event coincides with the World Toilet Day, and aims to spread the message of ‘Swachhta aur Paani, Aakhir Bachani Hai Zindagani’.

Noted environmentalists, leaders, and celebrities will take the Jal Pratigya pledge at the virtual event. Among the top attendees are former US vice-president and environmentalist Al Gore, Vice-President Venkaiah Naidu, Jal Shakti minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar. Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal, CEO of Reckitt Benckiser Laxman Narasimhan, music composer AR Rahman, lyricist and CBFC chairman Prasoon Joshi, and World Toilet Organisation founder Jack Sim will also participate.

At the event, Jal Shakti minister Shekhawat, chief ministers of certain states and other dignitaries will take the Jal Pratigya to pledge water conservation and sustainable hygiene for a healthy India. Several teachers and students from various schools will also take the pledge virtually.

The Harpic-News18 Mission Paani campaign was launched last year and has championed the cause of water conservation by raising actionable awareness and lending support to water conservationists across the country. This year, with the initiative’s extension and renewed objective, the aim is to help our nation at-large to ensure water availability to our future generations. The campaign now focuses on highlighting the critical components of both water and hygiene and bring everyone together in this mission for a safe and sustainable tomorrow.

Tune in for live coverage on CNN-News18 and www.news18.com at 11:30am on Thursday, November 19.