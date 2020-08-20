Al Hijri 2020: Celebrated on 1st Day of Muharram, Know the History Behind the Islamic New Year

Muslims across the globe are all set to celebrate their New Year. The Islamic New Year, also known as Al Hijri, is celebrated on the first day of Muharram, which is also the second pious month after the month of Ramadan. Depending on the moon sighting, Muslims across the world will celebrate Al Hijri 1442 on August 20 or August 21.

An Islamic calendar is said to have 354 days, while the Gregorian calendar consists of 365 days. It consists of twelve months, which are al-Muharram, Safar, Rabi-al-Thani, Jumada al-Awwal, Jumada ath-Thaniyah, Rajab, Shaban, Ramadan, Shawwal, Zu al-Qadah and Zu al-Hijjah.

Muharram is the second holiest month of the Islamic calendar, marking the day when Prophet Muhammed migrated from Mecca to Medina.

In the month of Muharram, Muslims are prohibited from taking part in various activities, including warfare. The word in itself means ‘not permitted’ or ‘forbidden’. Devotees recite verses from Holy Quran and involve in remembrance of the divine in this month.

As per the Sunni tradition, it is said that Prophet Muhammed observed a fast on this day. Other people also observe the fast on the tenth day of Muharram, also known as Ashura, when they mourn the death of Husayn ibn Ali.

Husayn Ibn Ali was the grandson of Prophet Muhammed who was said to be beheaded in the battle of Karbala. To mark the day, the Shia community mourn the loss of Imam Husayn. They take out processions marking public mourning and remembering the pain given to their great leader.