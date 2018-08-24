GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Al Jazeera May Go Off Air in India as Home Ministry Withdraws Security Clearance

Though the reasons for the action against Al Jazeera are not known, a documentary on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir telecast by the channel is believed to have upset the central security establishment, leading to the decision.

PTI

Updated:August 24, 2018, 7:20 PM IST
Al Jazeera May Go Off Air in India as Home Ministry Withdraws Security Clearance
Image for representation (Reuters)
New Delhi: Al Jazeera, an international English news channel, may have to stop broadcast in India as the home ministry has withdrawn the security clearance given to it.

The Qatar-based channel has appealed to the government against the withdrawal of the security clearance and a final decision on it is awaited, a government official said.

Though the reasons for the action against Al Jazeera are not known, a documentary on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir telecast by the channel is believed to have upset the central security establishment, leading to the decision.

When contacted, a home ministry official said it is the ministry of information and broadcasting which takes the decision on the issue of broadcasting licence given to any media outlet.

“Our role is limited to matters related to security clearance. The decision on cancellation of broadcasting licence will be taken by the ministry of information and broadcasting,” the official said.

Another official said the security clearance was given by the home ministry on December 3, 2010, and withdrawn on May 29, 2018.

