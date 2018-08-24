English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Al Jazeera May Go Off Air in India as Home Ministry Withdraws Security Clearance
Though the reasons for the action against Al Jazeera are not known, a documentary on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir telecast by the channel is believed to have upset the central security establishment, leading to the decision.
Image for representation (Reuters)
Loading...
New Delhi: Al Jazeera, an international English news channel, may have to stop broadcast in India as the home ministry has withdrawn the security clearance given to it.
The Qatar-based channel has appealed to the government against the withdrawal of the security clearance and a final decision on it is awaited, a government official said.
Though the reasons for the action against Al Jazeera are not known, a documentary on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir telecast by the channel is believed to have upset the central security establishment, leading to the decision.
When contacted, a home ministry official said it is the ministry of information and broadcasting which takes the decision on the issue of broadcasting licence given to any media outlet.
“Our role is limited to matters related to security clearance. The decision on cancellation of broadcasting licence will be taken by the ministry of information and broadcasting,” the official said.
Another official said the security clearance was given by the home ministry on December 3, 2010, and withdrawn on May 29, 2018.
Also Watch
The Qatar-based channel has appealed to the government against the withdrawal of the security clearance and a final decision on it is awaited, a government official said.
Though the reasons for the action against Al Jazeera are not known, a documentary on the situation in Jammu and Kashmir telecast by the channel is believed to have upset the central security establishment, leading to the decision.
When contacted, a home ministry official said it is the ministry of information and broadcasting which takes the decision on the issue of broadcasting licence given to any media outlet.
“Our role is limited to matters related to security clearance. The decision on cancellation of broadcasting licence will be taken by the ministry of information and broadcasting,” the official said.
Another official said the security clearance was given by the home ministry on December 3, 2010, and withdrawn on May 29, 2018.
Also Watch
-
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
-
Wednesday 22 August , 2018
Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
-
Saturday 18 August , 2018
Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
-
Friday 17 August , 2018
Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
After Rains, Snakes Plague People in Kerala
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Sanatan Sanstha: Whose Members Were Arrested For Dabholkar's Murder
Wednesday 22 August , 2018 Interview of Ravi Shankar Prasad On “WhatsApp” accountability
Saturday 18 August , 2018 Kerala Floods: Monsoon Fury Kills Hundreds
Friday 17 August , 2018 Kerala Flood Rescue Mission: 'Madad' and 'Sahyog' Launched by Indian Army and Navy
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Want to Get Better at PUBG? This New Training Map Will Help You
- Iran and Russia: Facebook, Google, Microsoft and Twitter Are Dealing With Enemies Quite Powerful
- Asian Games: Surprise Silver Won But Assured Gold Lost on Heartbreak Day for India
- Watch Astronauts Play The First-Ever Tennis Match in Space
- Jose Mourinho Needs Positive Reaction from Man United Against Spurs
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...