ALA vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction La Liga 2019-20, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad - Playing XI, Football

In the upcoming match of the La Liga 2019-20, Deportivo Alaves will be engaging in a clash with Real Sociedad. The La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Sociedad clash will take place at the Vitoria-Gasteiz. The host are currently sitting at 15th place with a total score of 32 points from 28 matches in the La Liga 2019-20 table. On the other hand, Real Sociedad are 5th with 47 points from 28 matches. Real Sociedad concluded at a 1-1 draw in their last match against Osasuna, while Alaves lost to Espanyol by 0-2.

The La Liga 2019-20 Alaves vs Real Sociedad fixture is scheduled to kick off at 11 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) on Thursday, June 18.

La Liga 2019-20 Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad: ALA vs RS Dream11 Team Prediction, Team News

For Alaves, Pacheco will remain unavailable today due to suspension. Meanwhile, Real Sociedad will miss a number of players due to various reasons.

These include injured ones like Sangalli, Guevara, Barrenetxea. Meanwhile , Mikel Merino is on the suspension bench.

La Liga 2019-20 ALA vs RS, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Captain: Lucas Perez

La Liga 2019-20 ALA vs RS, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Vice-Captain: Odegaard

La Liga 2019-20 ALA vs RS, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Goalkeeper: Alex Remiro

La Liga 2019-20 ALA vs RS, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Defender: Diego Llorente, Joseba Zaldua, Robin Le Normand, Nacho Monreal

La Liga 2019-20 ALA vs RS, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Midfielder: Portu, Aleix Vidal, Manu Garcia, Odegaard

La Liga 2019-20 ALA vs RS, Deportivo Alaves vs Real Sociedad Dream11 Striker: Lucas Perez, Joselu

La Liga 2019-20 Deportivo Alaves possible starting lineup vs Real Sociedad: Roberto Jimenez, Ximo Navarro, Laguardia, Rodrigo Ely, Ruben Duarte, Aleix Vidal, Manu Garcia, Tomas Pina, Edgar Mendez, Lucas Perez, Joselu

La Liga 2019-20 Real Sociedad possible starting lineup vs Deportivo Alaves: Alex Remiro, Joseba Zaldua, Robin Le Normand, Diego Llorente, Nacho Monreal, Zubeldia, Zurutuza, Portu, Odegaard, Oyarzabal, Isak