Ex-Bengal Chief Secy Alapan Bandyopadhyay Writes 4-page Reply to Centre's Show-cause Notice

Former West Bengal chief secretary Alapan Bandopadhyay on Thursday wrote a four-page reply to the central government’s show-cause notice served to him under the Disaster Management Act to explain his absence from the cyclone yaas review meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 28. According to sources in the Centre, the reply will be studied and if needed a legal opinion will be taken before deciding the next course of action.

In his reply, Bandyopadhyay said that as per the directive of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, he left the meeting for a review of Cyclone Yaas ravaged Digha, a popular sea resort town in Purba Medinipur district, a highly-placed official in the secretariat told PTI.

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs had on May 31 served a show- cause notice to Bandyopadhyay under a stringent provision of the Disaster Management Act that entails imprisonment up to two years, amid a tug-of-war between the Centre and the Mamata Banerjee government over him. Bandyopadhyay was set to retire as the chief secretary on May 31, but the state recently sought and received permission for extension of his tenure for three months as he played a crucial role in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

He was, however, handed over a transfer directive by the Centre, shortly after a row broke out over the prime minister’s post-cyclone review meeting at Kalaikunda airbase, which the Chief Minister and state chief secretary did not attend. Banerjee, along with the chief secretary, met the prime minister for around 15 minutes and left after handing over a report on the devastation caused by the cyclone in the state.

The bureaucrat, instead of reporting to Delhi, chose to retire and he was subsequently appointed as the Chief Minister’s chief adviser.

(with inputs from PTI)

