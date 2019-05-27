English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alapan Bandyopadhyay Made WB Home Secretary a Day After MCC Got Over
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the appointment of Bandyopadhyay as new WB home secretary.
File photo of Alapan Bandyopadhyay.
Loading...
Kolkata: In a significant IAS reshuffle in Bengal, Alapan Bandyopadhyay has become the new home secretary while Saurav Das become the state chief electoral officer on Monday, a day after Election Commission's Model Code of Conduct got over.
An IAS officer of the 1987 batch, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was the additional chief secretary of the micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department, while Saurav Das (an IAS officer of the 1986 batch) was the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the public health engineering (PHE) department and the panchayats and rural development department.
Atri Bhattacharya (who was the home secretary of the Bengal) and Ariz Aftab were (who was the state chief electoral officer) were not reinstated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after model code of conduct got over on Sunday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the appointment of Bandyopadhyay as new WB home secretary.
On May 15, the Election Commission (EC) relieved Atri Bhattacharya of his duties and asked the state’s chief secretary to handle the additional responsibility.
The EC had also cut short poll campaign by 19 hours in West Bengal by invoking Article 324 for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha polls.
An IAS officer of the 1987 batch, Alapan Bandyopadhyay was the additional chief secretary of the micro, small and medium enterprises and textiles department, while Saurav Das (an IAS officer of the 1986 batch) was the additional chief secretary (ACS) of the public health engineering (PHE) department and the panchayats and rural development department.
Atri Bhattacharya (who was the home secretary of the Bengal) and Ariz Aftab were (who was the state chief electoral officer) were not reinstated by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee after model code of conduct got over on Sunday.
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee confirmed the appointment of Bandyopadhyay as new WB home secretary.
On May 15, the Election Commission (EC) relieved Atri Bhattacharya of his duties and asked the state’s chief secretary to handle the additional responsibility.
The EC had also cut short poll campaign by 19 hours in West Bengal by invoking Article 324 for the first time in the history of Lok Sabha polls.
Loading...
Next Story Next Story
Also Watch
Also Watch
-
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
-
Friday 24 May , 2019
Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
-
Thursday 23 May , 2019
Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Mapping BJP's Huge Win: How PM Modi Reached Out to Voters in Election 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Kashmir's Most Wanted Terrorist Zakir Musa Killed In Encounter
Friday 24 May , 2019 10 Big Wins And Losses in Elections 2019
Friday 24 May , 2019 Theresa May To Step Down As British Prime Minister On June 7
Thursday 23 May , 2019 Rahul Gandhi Congratulates PM Modi, Says Will Respect People's Mandate
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Shah Rukh Khan, Sunny Deol Arrive at Ajay Devgn's House to Pay Last Respects to Veeru Devgan
- Xiaomi Redmi Go Now Available With 16GB of Inbuilt Storage
- ICC World Cup 2019 Warm Up Game Live Score, Australia vs Sri Lanka at Southampton: Marsh Departs For 34
- Nitin Gadkari Birthday: All the Development Work In India by Minister for Road Transport and Highways
- BMW i8 Transformed Into Artistic Experiment by Thomas Scheibitz
Photogallery
Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
- 01 d
- 12 h
- 38 m
- 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results