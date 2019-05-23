English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
Alappuzha Election Results 2019 Live Updates (Alleppy): Counting of Votes Begins
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alappuzha (ആലപ്പുഴ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
15. Alappuzha is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Travancore region of Kerala in South India. This semi-urban general constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 7.48% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.33%. The estimated literacy level of Alappuzha is 95.15%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, K C Venugopal of INC won in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 19,407 votes which was 1.95% of the total votes polled in the constituency. INC had a vote share of 46.37% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 13 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, K C Venugopal of INC emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the CPM candidate by a margin of 57,635 votes which was 6.34% of the total votes polled. INC had a vote share of 51.60% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 6 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 78.56% and in 2009, the constituency registered 79.18% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alappuzha was: K C Venugopal (INC) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 6,11,877 men, 6,59,447 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alappuzha Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Alappuzha is: 9.4621 76.2842
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलप्पुझा, केरल (Hindi); আলাপ্পুজে, কেরল (Bengali); अलप्पुझा, केरळ (Marathi); અલાપ્પુઝા, કેરલા (Gujarati); ஆலப்புழா, கேரளா (Tamil); అలప్పుజా, కేరళ (Telugu); ಅಲೆಪ್ಪಿ, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ആലപ്പുഴ, കേരള (Malayalam).
(Get detailed and live results of each and every seat in the Lok Sabha elections and state Assembly elections in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim to know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kind Election Analytics Centre lets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interesting facts and trivia about the elections and see our informative graphics. Elections = News18)
Alappuzha Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
SUCI
--
--
R. Parthasarathy Varma
APOI
--
--
A. Akhilesh
PDP
--
--
Varkala Raj
SDPI
--
--
K. S. Shan
IND
--
--
Thahir
INC
--
--
Adv. Shanimol Osman
BJP
--
--
Dr. K. S. Radhakrishnan
IND
--
--
Satheesh Shenoi
IND
--
--
Vayalar Rajeevan
IND
--
--
Santhosh Thuravoor
NOTA
--
--
Nota
BSP
--
--
Adv. Prasanthbhim
CPI(M)
--
--
Adv. A M Ariff
