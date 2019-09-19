Alarmed About Water Crisis But Don’t Know Where to Start? Fix Your Workplace. Here’s How

As the age-old saying goes, charity begins at home. This doesn’t mean just the house you live in, but also the place where you spend a substantial amount of your time every day — your workplace. So when we talk about conserving water and doing our bit towards lessening the effects of water shortage across the country, why not employ effective methods at workplaces as well? After all, your workplace is your second home.

Here are some quick tips for you to save water at your workplace:

HR Initiatives

In an organisation, taking care of the human resources isn’t the only job of an HR. It is imperative for them to start creating initiatives and activate programs that create a culture where everyone feels responsible and motivated to conserve water.

Sustainable Architecture

It’s in the hands of the owners to create an architecture and landscaping that facilitates water conservation in all possible ways. Once they walk the talk, the employees will follow in their footsteps,

Recycle and Reuse

There is so much water that goes to waste just as collateral damage. Arrangements can be made to collect rainwater and use in toilet flushes or for watering the plants. Recycle whenever possible.

Be Responsible

If you spot leaking taps in the pantry or bathroom basin, immediately inform the administration responsible for it. Every drop counts and you could be saving a lot of water by fixing a minor faucet leak.

Small Efforts, Big Results

Washing your hands or face? Washing that coffee you spilled on your shirt? In every instance, make sure you don’t get busy cleaning up while the tap is on. Close it. That gesture alone could save a lot of water.

Get Involved

We get it. Office activities, especially seminars not related to your work, could breed boredom or eat up your work hours. But pay heed to the different water conservation activities that your workplace organises. A little effort will go a long way in preserving the precious natural resource.

That Last Sip

Water cooler conversations are fun. There you are, sipping on water and talking and then as the conversation stops, you throw away the glass in the bin, without bothering to see if there was water left in it. Preserving even those small drops and using them for watering plants could also make a big difference.

Make the Right Changes

When using the tap or flush in the bathroom, always keep the flow low. Toilets these days have flush settings that allow you to use less water. You can also urge your office administration to opt for water-effective taps.

Following these simple steps and making them a part of your everyday office habits could help conserve a lot of water. Make sure you urge your colleagues to do the same. Let’s start now!

