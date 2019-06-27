Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alarmed by Bengaluru Water Crisis, Karnataka Govt May Bar Apartment Construction in City for 5 Yrs

Deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said the state government officials will soon meet developers to discuss the proposal and arrive at a decision.

Revathi Rajeevan | CNN-News18

Updated:June 27, 2019, 6:33 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alarmed by Bengaluru Water Crisis, Karnataka Govt May Bar Apartment Construction in City for 5 Yrs
News18 Creative/Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Bengaluru: The government of Karnataka is planning to deny permission for building new apartments in Bengaluru for the next five years until the water crisis in the city is resolved. On Thursday, deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said the proposal is being discussed considering how apartments are being sold without ensuring availability of water.

"There are many apartments in the city but when they sell it, they don't promise to ensure a basic facility like drinking water. Due to water scarcity, residents are forced to buy tanker water, which can lead to skin diseases. Hence, there is a proposal of not granting permission for new apartments for the next five years," he said.

Parameshwara said state government officials will soon meet developers to discuss the proposal and arrive at a decision.

“After five years, the expectation is that sufficient water will be made available in the city through various sources and this issue will be resolved," Parameshwara said.

The developers, however, feel this is a knee-jerk reaction and have expressed helplessness.

"Bengaluru has grown beyond its need. But the fact is, the planning authority has to plan. The developers aren't doing anything other than what their profession is about. They work within the sanctions they get. It is easy to say, ‘we won't give fresh sanctions’. I don't think it will work that way. It is our constitutional and democratic right. Instead of the government keeping pace with the information available with them and acting proactively to meet the demands, if they do this, it is negative," said Ramani Sastri, chairman and managing director of Sterling Developers.

"I don't think any developer puts up a building without a no-objection certificate (NOC) from the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) or the Karnataka Electricity Board (KEB). You have been notified that this project is going to commence and it is going to come up in two or three years. We are only service providers when a need arises. You (government) have to augment your capacity," Sastri added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram