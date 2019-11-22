Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

'Alarming' Rise in Cases of Rape and Sexual Assault in Mumbai, Says Report

The NGO, in its report published on Thursday, said there has been an alarming increase in the number of crime cases against women and children in the metropolis.

PTI

Updated:November 22, 2019, 8:36 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
'Alarming' Rise in Cases of Rape and Sexual Assault in Mumbai, Says Report
Representative image.

Mumbai: There has been a rise of 22 per cent in rape cases in Mumbai and 51 per cent in instances of sexual assault from 2014-15 to 2018-19, according to the NGO Praja Foundation.

The NGO, in its report published on Thursday, said there has been an alarming increase in the number of crime cases against women and children in the metropolis.

According to the report, there has been a spurt of 22 per cent in rape cases and 51 per cent in sexual assaults from 2014-15 to 2018-19.

Moreover, of the reported rape/sexual assault cases in 2018-19, 69 per cent victims were below the age of 18 years, the NGO said in a statement on Thursday.

It said in the financial year 2018-19, 784 rape cases were registered in Mumbai, in which 540 victims were below 18 years of age.

The report revealed that in 90 per cent of Protection of Children against Sexual Offences (POCSO) cases, offenders were known to the victims.

Elaborating, Nitai Mehta, founder and trustee of Praja Foundation said, "Out of 540, in over 527 cases offenders were known to the minor victims, while only 54 offenders were unknown.

"It is a matter of introspection for all of us, as a society, that our children are being abused by people known to them. Urgent steps must be taken to address the matter at several levels."

On the other hand, as many as 2,533 cases of sexual assault were registered in Mumbai in 2018-19, in which 352 victims were minors, revealed the report.

The NGO, however, did not provide figures for 2014-15. Of the sexual crimes registered under the POCSO Act in 2018-19, there were 69 victims under the age of six years, it said.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram