Alarms Not Functional, No Ramp in 7-storey Building: Fire at Noida’s ESIC Hospital Exposes Major Lapses

Patients were evacuated and shifted to other blocks of the ESIC hospital building. The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained.

Updated:January 9, 2020, 2:03 PM IST
New Delhi: A fire broke out at the ESIC Hospital here on Thursday morning and firefighting was underway, officials said. At least six fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flame.

The blaze broke out in the basement of the seven-storey hospital building located in Sector 24, a police official said.

Serious lapses in safety precautions were reported from the hospital. CNN-News18 has learnt that the fire alarm did not ring when the blaze broke out in the seven-storey building that also has no ramps.

Only two-three fire fighting systems were reportedly functional, further complicating evacuation process as the fire brigade had to go outside every time for a refill.

Mock fire drills at the hospital were also organised in an erratic manner, with the latest held last month.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot after the Fire Department was alerted about it around 8 am, the official said.

Poor safety standards are a frequent cause of fires in India. Last month, a fire believed to be caused by an electrical short circuit engulfed a building in New Delhi, killing at least 43 people.

Edited by: Majid Alam
