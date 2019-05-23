Alathur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On

live Status party name candidate name INC Ramya Haridas INC Ramya Haridas LEADING

Alathur Election Results 2019 Candidates PARTY VOTES POLLED VOTES% CANDIDATE NAME IND -- -- Adv.Pretheep Kumar.P.K. NOTA -- -- Nota IND -- -- Krishnankutty Kunissery BDJS -- -- T.V.Babu CPI(M) -- -- Dr. P.K.Biju INC -- -- Ramya Haridas Leading BSP -- -- Dr.Jayan.C.Kuthanur

9. Alathur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.88%. The estimated literacy level of Alathur is 88.9%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P K Biju of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,312 votes which was 4.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 44.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.In 2009, P K Biju of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,960 votes which was 2.53% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 46.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.29% turnout during polling.As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alathur was: P K Biju (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,91,950 men, 6,24,401 women and 0 voters of the third gender.The geographic coordinates of Alathur is: 10.6459 76.5436Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलथूर, केरल (Hindi); আলাথুর, কেরল (Bengali); अलथूर, केरळ (Marathi); અલાથુર, કેરલા (Gujarati); ஆலத்தூர், கேரளா (Tamil); అల్దూర్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಅಲತೂರ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ആലത്തുർ, കേരള (Malayalam).(Get detailed and live results of each andand state Assembly elections inandto know which candidate/party is leading or trailing and to know who has won and who has lost and by what margin. Our one-of-its-kindlets you don a psephologist’s hat and turn into an election expert. Know interestingabout the elections and see our informative. Elections = News18)