Alathur Election Results 2019 Live Updates: Counting of Votes On
Check who won and who lost, who is leading, who is trailing and who will be the new Alathur (ആലത്തുർ) MP (Member of Parliament / Sansad).
9. Alathur is a Lok Sabha / Parliamentary constituency in Cochin region of Kerala in South India. This rural scheduled caste constituency has an estimated Scheduled Caste population of 15.33% and a Scheduled Tribe population of 0.88%. The estimated literacy level of Alathur is 88.9%. In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, there were a total of eligible electors and the voter turnout was calculated at %. The seat went to the polls on Phase 3 on Tuesday, April 23, 2019.
In the 2014 Lok Sabha elections, P K Biju of CPM won in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 37,312 votes which was 4.02% of the total votes polled in the constituency. CPM had a vote share of 44.41% in 2014 in the seat. There were a total of 12 contestants in 2014.
In 2009, P K Biju of CPM emerged victorious in this seat by defeating the INC candidate by a margin of 20,960 votes which was 2.53% of the total votes polled. CPM had a vote share of 46.74% in 2019, in the constituency. There were 9 contestants in 2009.
The voter turnout in the 2014 Parliamentary polls in the seat was 76.36% and in 2009, the constituency registered 75.29% turnout during polling.
As of December 2018, the Member of Parliament from Alathur was: P K Biju (CPM) . The 2019 Lok Sabha election results are scheduled for Thursday, May 23, 2019.
According to the 2014 electoral rolls, the electorate included 5,91,950 men, 6,24,401 women and 0 voters of the third gender.
Refer to the live updating results tables for the latest Alathur Lok Sabha results.
The geographic coordinates of Alathur is: 10.6459 76.5436
Constituency and state name in other Indian languages: अलथूर, केरल (Hindi); আলাথুর, কেরল (Bengali); अलथूर, केरळ (Marathi); અલાથુર, કેરલા (Gujarati); ஆலத்தூர், கேரளா (Tamil); అల్దూర్, కేరళ (Telugu); ಅಲತೂರ್, ಕೇರಳ (Kannada); ആലത്തുർ, കേരള (Malayalam).
Alathur Election Results
- 2019 Candidates
PARTY
VOTES POLLED
VOTES%
CANDIDATE NAME
IND
--
--
Adv.Pretheep Kumar.P.K.
NOTA
--
--
Nota
IND
--
--
Krishnankutty Kunissery
BDJS
--
--
T.V.Babu
CPI(M)
--
--
Dr. P.K.Biju
INC
--
--
Ramya Haridas
BSP
--
--
Dr.Jayan.C.Kuthanur
