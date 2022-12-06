Alcohol, Contraceptives Found in Schoolbags in Bengaluru: Parents Need to Lead By Example, Says Sadhguru

The surprise checks on schoolbags of children in which substances such as alcohol and contraceptives were found is a wake-up call, according to Isha founder Sadhguru.

“While teachers and parents need to be alert about such developments, there is also a need to understand the core problem — that is setting the right example,” he said.

“If you decide to have children, then it is a 20-year project, which is if they do well. If not, then it is a lifetime project. If you are not ready to take the responsibility of this project, then don’t have children,” he advised.

“Children are not just a product of your reproduction, but you are manufacturing the next generation. How the world will be to will depend on how you nurture your child today,” he said.

Citing how children live by example, he said that if a parent starts drinking alcohol at the age of 20, his child will start around 15.

Sadhguru stated that whatever one’s morals and values may be, if children see you smoking or living a certain kind of life, they will graduate towards it sooner. “This is because children are a step ahead of you,” he explained.

He stressed the need to lead by example and make sure that time and good values are invested in the child and one must not expect them to grow on their own.

“One thinks if you invest so much money, a child will grow. No. A human child should be nurtured at every step of his life and the course should be corrected when the child goes wrong,” said Sadhguru.​

