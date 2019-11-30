Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Liquor Seized During Raids in Delhi May Soon be Sold at Govt-run Shops at 25% Less Price

An official said that at present, the excise department destructs seized illegal liquor, including those meant for sale in Haryana, during raids.

PTI

Updated:November 30, 2019, 8:56 AM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Liquor Seized During Raids in Delhi May Soon be Sold at Govt-run Shops at 25% Less Price
Representative image.

New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to sell seized liquor and at 25 per cent less than actual price, an official said on Friday.

The official told PTI that the Delhi finance department has approved the proposal of the excise department.

An order in this regard will be issued soon, the official said, adding that at present, the excise department destructs seized illegal liquor, including those meant for sale in Haryana, during raids.

"First, we will get the seized liquor tested. If we are satisfied with its quality, we will then sell it at 25 per cent less than actual price," the official said, adding, "The seized liquor will be sold at government-run shops in the city." Officials said the move will boost the revenue of the Delhi government.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram