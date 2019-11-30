Liquor Seized During Raids in Delhi May Soon be Sold at Govt-run Shops at 25% Less Price
An official said that at present, the excise department destructs seized illegal liquor, including those meant for sale in Haryana, during raids.
Representative image.
New Delhi: The Delhi government is likely to sell seized liquor and at 25 per cent less than actual price, an official said on Friday.
The official told PTI that the Delhi finance department has approved the proposal of the excise department.
An order in this regard will be issued soon, the official said, adding that at present, the excise department destructs seized illegal liquor, including those meant for sale in Haryana, during raids.
"First, we will get the seized liquor tested. If we are satisfied with its quality, we will then sell it at 25 per cent less than actual price," the official said, adding, "The seized liquor will be sold at government-run shops in the city." Officials said the move will boost the revenue of the Delhi government.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Saturday 09 November , 2019 Launch of Kartarpur Corridor Amidst Indo-Pak Strife | Crux+
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Friday 08 November , 2019 LK Advani: The Architect of Hindutva Politics | Rare Interviews
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Aizawl FC Kick Off I-League 2019-20 Against Mohun Bagan in Battle of Former Champions
- AI Allows Liverpool's Legendary Manager Bob Paisley to Walk on The Anfield Pitch Again
- PM Narendra Modi Attends Mohena Kumari Singh's Royal Reception in Delhi, Clicks Cool Selfies
- PUBG Mobile Club Open 2019 Global Finals: How to Watch the Live Stream
- Dream Job? An Indian Startup is Offering Rs 1 Lakh to Sleep at Work for 100 Days. Really.