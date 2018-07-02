GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alcoholic Almost Eaten Alive by Ants Near Bengaluru, Saved by Alert Passerby

A passerby alerted other villagers and they saved the drunk man who regained consciousness after a few hours.

D P Satish | News18dp_satish

Updated:July 2, 2018, 3:52 PM IST
Bengaluru: Here’s a warning for all alcoholics who drink and crash on the roadside. One such alcoholic was almost eaten alive by giant ants near Bengaluru. A passerby noticed that thousands of ants were devouring an unconscious man on the roadside at Antharahalli in Doddaballapura taluk, 30 km from Kempe Gowda International Airport in the city.

He alerted the other villagers and they saved the drunk man who regained consciousness after a few hours. A villager told News18 that he was horrified to see giant ants feasting on a drunk person.

“It was a gory scene. Initially, we thought he was dead. But we realised later that he was alive and saved him by pouring cold water on him to scare away the ants. He was shifted to a safer place. He woke up a few hours later. If we had not noticed him, he would have been eaten alive by the ants. It was horrible”, he said.

The unidentified man has suffered some injuries and was treated at a government hospital.

After this incident, locals have demanded the closure of liquor shops in their village. They allege that even the fair price shops are illegally selling liquor in the villages close to Bengaluru.

| Edited by: Nitya Thirumalai
