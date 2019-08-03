Alcoholic Father in Maharashtra 'Strangulates' Toddler Daughter for Crying 'Too Much'

Mumbai: Irked by the frequent crying of his one-year-old daughter, an alcoholic allegedly strangulated her to death in Latur district of Maharashtra, police said on Saturday.

The accused, Shivaji Lale, strangulated the toddler to death inside a room in his house in Nilanga taluka of the district, about 475 km from Mumbai, on Thursday night, an official said.

Lale, who used to run a hotel in the area, has been addicted to alcohol since the past few years, he said.

Based on the complaint filed by his wife, police have registered a case against Lale under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.

Subscribe to Moneycontrol Pro and gain access to curated markets data, trading recommendations, equity analysis, investment ideas, insights from market gurus and much more. Get Moneycontrol PRO for 1 year at price of 3 months. Use code FREEDOM.