Alcoholic Father Shoots Dead 17-year-old Daughter for Stopping Him from Drinking in UP

The father Nem Singh started drinking excessively and sold a big part of his agricultural land after his wife committed suicide 15 years ago.

IANS

Updated:October 27, 2019, 10:12 AM IST
Alcoholic Father Shoots Dead 17-year-old Daughter for Stopping Him from Drinking in UP
Representative image.

Sambhal (Uttar Pradesh): An alcoholic father shot dead his 17-year-old daughter who tried to stop him from drinking in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district, police said.

The father has been arrested and he has confessed to killing her.

Nem Singh, 52, a resident of the Bandarai village in the Sambhal district, allegedly shot dead his daughter, Nitesh, from a point-blank range late on Saturday.

The girl was taken to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival. The body was sent for an autopsy.

According to the police, on hearing the gunshot, neighbours rushed to the spot and informed the police.

Nem Singh's wife had committed suicide 15 years ago and after her death, Singh had started drinking excessively.

He had even sold a big part of his agricultural land. His eldest son, Gaurav, used to oppose his drinking habit and daughter also sided with the brother.

Two years ago, Gaurav moved to Delhi along with his wife. Singh's younger son, Saurabh, and daughter Nitesh continued living with their father.

Praveen Kumar Solanki, SHO, said when Singh shot his daughter, Saurabh was not at home.

"We have arrested Singh and he has confessed to his crime. We have also recovered the country-made pistol used in the crime," Solanki said.

