Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
Powered by cricketnext logo
»
1-min read

Alcoholic Man Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Daughter After Mother's Complaint

In another incident of sexual assault in Hyderabad, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing a minor girl, the police said.

PTI

Updated:June 22, 2019, 3:27 PM IST
facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp
Alcoholic Man Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Daughter After Mother's Complaint
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Loading...

Hyderabad: Two incidents of alleged sexual assault on minor girls were reported here, police said Saturday. In one incident, a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused by her alcoholic father, police said.

Following a complaint made by the girl's mother, the drunkard was take into custody, they added.

In another incident, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl, the police said.

The man called the girl to his house Thursday last when her parents were not at home, and under the pretext of offering fruit allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.

The girl informed her mother about the abuse when she returned home, they said. Based on a complaint, a case under POCSO Act was registered and the elderly man was arrested, they added.

Read full article
Loading...
Next Story
Next Story

Also Watch

facebookTwitterskypewhatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Loading...
Countdown To Elections Results
  • 01 d
  • 12 h
  • 38 m
  • 09 s
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram