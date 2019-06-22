Alcoholic Man Arrested for Raping 5-Year-Old Daughter After Mother's Complaint
In another incident of sexual assault in Hyderabad, a 60-year-old man was arrested for allegedly abusing a minor girl, the police said.
News18 Creative by Mir Suhail.
Hyderabad: Two incidents of alleged sexual assault on minor girls were reported here, police said Saturday. In one incident, a minor girl was allegedly sexually abused by her alcoholic father, police said.
Following a complaint made by the girl's mother, the drunkard was take into custody, they added.
The man called the girl to his house Thursday last when her parents were not at home, and under the pretext of offering fruit allegedly sexually assaulted her, the police said.
The girl informed her mother about the abuse when she returned home, they said. Based on a complaint, a case under POCSO Act was registered and the elderly man was arrested, they added.
