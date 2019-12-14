Take the pledge to vote

Alcoholic MP Man Held for Repeatedly Raping Eight-year-old Daughter

The man is an alcoholic and his wife had left home three years ago, leaving behind their four children, including the 8-year-old victim.

PTI

Updated:December 14, 2019, 8:30 PM IST
Alcoholic MP Man Held for Repeatedly Raping Eight-year-old Daughter
Representative image.

Neemuch (MP): A 35-year-old man was arrested on Saturday in Madhya Pradesh's Neemuch district for allegedly raping his minor daughter repeatedly under the influence of alcohol, police said.

The man is an alcoholic and his wife had left home three years ago, leaving behind their four children, including the 8-year-old victim, said City Superintendent of Police RM Shukla.

"The victim has told us the man used to regularly rape her over the past two years after getting drunk. The accused hails from Ratlam but works here as a labourer since the last two months," he said.

Neighbours had phoned a child helpline after they got an inkling of the girl's ordeal, following which police was alerted.

The man has been charged under provisions of IPC and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, while the victim, her two brothers and sister have been moved to a shelter home, Shukla informed.

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

