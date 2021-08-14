Alert Army Soldiers Patrol LoC to Keep Strict Vigil Ahead of I-Day Celebrations in J&K

The Army has intensified patrolling to keep a strict vigil along the Line of Control (LoC) in the twin border districts of Rajouri and Poonch ahead of the 75th Independence Day anniversary, officials said on Saturday. The high degree of alertness and patrolling by the Army has been necessitated following inputs that terrorists are waiting at launch pads across the LoC to infiltrate into Jammu and Kashmir, they said.

"Alert Army soldiers are patrolling and keeping strict vigil along the LoC ahead of the Independence Day celebrations to counter any nefarious design by inimical elements in Poonch and Rajouri sectors," an Army official said. Multi-agency border grid has been put on high alert to counter the designs of cross-border terrorists, sources said.

Police and Village Defence Committees (VDCs) have also been asked to remain vigilant as part of the security grid to keep an eye on infiltrations, they said. After initial 'zero infiltration' in the wake of renewed ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan in February, fresh attempts were on to push terrorists from across the border where 250 to 300 trained ultras waiting at the launch pads, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh said on Tuesday. "The training camps and launch pads being run by Pakistan's ISI and other agencies are full to their capacity. We generally assume the number of terrorists at such camps remains between 250 and 300 who are trained and ready for launching into Jammu and Kashmir," Singh said.

The jawans brave bad weather and inhospitable terrain to patrol the LoC 24×7 from their post locations to monitor areas, particularly three-tier border fencing, which is a major anti-infiltration obstacle system, the officials said. Rajouri-Poonch's border sector, which comprises of thick coniferous woods, deep valleys, rock-cut mountains, is now a target of the Pakistan troops, BAT teams and terrorists.

The twin border districts were once the biggest infiltration area as there were launching pads and terrorist training camps across the LoC in Nikiyal sector ready to push in armed terrorists, police officials said.

