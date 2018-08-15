GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Independence Day India | News18.com
1-min read

Alert Driver Saves 20 Passengers Before Bus Catches Fire in Bengaluru

The driver noticed smoke coming from the bus’ engine and he immediately stopped it on the KR Puram hanging bridge in Bengaluru.

Sharath Sharma Kalagaru | News18

Updated:August 15, 2018, 10:23 PM IST
Bengaluru: A Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) bus caught fire on Wednesday morning but the alert driver ensured there was no casualty.

Around 5am, the driver noticed smoke coming from the bus’ engine and he immediately stopped it on the KR Puram hanging bridge in Bengaluru.

He rushed to wake up the 20 passengers in the bus and made sure each of them disembarks within a minute and gets as far away from it as possible.

Soon after the last passenger got down, the bus caught fire and half of it got destroyed within seconds. All the passengers were unhurt but their baggage got destroyed in the blaze.

The driver then informed firemen who reached the spot and doused the blaze. Traffic was affected on the flyover till the officials doused the fire. KR Puram traffic police confirmed that there were no causalities in the incident. The police also said that no complaint was registered.

