Alert in Pathankot District After 2 Suspicious Men Spotted, Punjab Police Launch Operations

Authorities sounded alert in the Pathankot district of Punjab late Tuesday after two ‘suspicious men’ were spotted roaming in the area. Special teams of Punjab Police have launched cordon-and-search operations in the area.

“Residents of the area informed the police that he saw two suspects roaming in the area after which an operation was launched in the area to identify them, ” said Senior Superintendent of Pathankot Police Gulneet Singh Khurana.

Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) teams of the Punjab Police have been deployed to carry out the operations, the SSP said.

Meanwhile, all vital installations in the area, including those of the Army and Air Force, have been put on alert following the movement of the two suspects.

“Information has been shared with the Army and the Air Force to put their men on alert, as in 2016, terrorists had attacked the Pathankot airbase,” said a police officer.

In 2016, four to six terrorists suspected to be affiliated with the Jaish-E-Mohammed terror outfit had launched a suicide attack on the Pathankot airbase. The subsequent operation had lasted for over 36 hours, in which five attackers were killed, and three security force personnel also lost their lives.

A police officer said the two Pathan suit-clad suspects were seen roaming in “suspicious circumstances” in the Makinmpur area.

“A civilian informed us that these suspects were asking for locations from the residents and their dialect was not local,” said Deputy Superintendent of Police, City, Rajinder Manhas.

Meanwhile, the Inspector General of Police (Border), Surinderpal Singh Parmar said that a similar search operation was been launched at other places near the International Border. “Search operations are ongoing in Ferozpur and Fazilka,” said Parmar.

Punjab Police said they have informed their counterparts in Jammu and Kashmir about the suspicious movement in the border town of Pathankot.