Alert Sounded at Jammu Air Force Station & Airport as Suspected Drone Detected
1-MIN READ

Alert Sounded at Jammu Air Force Station & Airport as Suspected Drone Detected

The Jammu Air Force Station was attacked last year in June, when two IEDs were dropped by a drone in a first-of-its-kind attack. (Representational image: News18)

A hunt in underway by various security agencies to find out the exact location of the drone and if it hostile or not

An alert was sounded on Sunday afternoon at the Jammu Air Force Station and the Jammu airport after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) radar reportedly picked up a suspected drone.

Security agencies have been informed as well. A hunt in underway by various security agencies to find out the exact location of the drone and if it hostile or not.

The Jammu Air Force Station was attacked last year in June, when two IEDs were dropped by a drone in a first-of-its-kind attack.

The IAF had tweeted, “Two low intensity explosions were reported early Sunday morning in the technical area of Jammu Air Force Station. One caused minor damage to the roof of a building while the other exploded in an open area."

“There was no damage to any equipment. Investigation is in progress along with civil agencies," it had further said.

