Alert Villages In Nanded As Godavari Water Rises: Chavan

Nanded: Maharashtra minister Ashok Chavan on Friday directed the authorities in Nanded to alert 337 villages in the district in view of the rise in the Godavari river water following heavy rains and discharge from various dams. Chavan, who is the district guardian minister of Nanded, gave this direction during an emergency meeting.

Pochampad project in Telangana is full and Jayakwadi as well as Majalgaon dams in Maharashtra’s Marathwada region have been discharging water over the last few days. “The villages situated along the banks of the river should be alerted. The administration should identify the roads that may get inundated if water level rises further,” Chavan said.

“As many as 337 villages in Nanded district may get affected if water from Pochampad project rises. They should be alerted,” he said during the meeting, where members of the district administration and public representatives were present. The discharge of water from various projects into the Godavari river has reached to 1,48,000 cusecs, officials said.

The discharge from Jayakwadi dam is around one lakh cusecs, Majalgaon dam 40,000 cusecs, Yeldari dam 6,000 cusecs and Masoli medium project 2,000 cusecs, they said. “The total discharge may reach two lakh cusecs,” an official said during the meeting.

