1-min read

Alerted by Pune Teenager's Social Media 'Behaviour', Cops Prevent Suicide

The cyber cell of Maharashtra police was tipped off that there was a possibility that the man -- whose name was not disclosed -- was going to end his life.

PTI

Updated:June 8, 2019, 10:16 PM IST
Alerted by Pune Teenager's Social Media 'Behaviour', Cops Prevent Suicide
Photo for representation.
Mumbai: Police stopped a 19-year-old man, resident of Pune, from committing suicide Saturday after his social media behaviour indicated that he was going to take the extreme step, an official said here.

The cyber cell of Maharashtra police was tipped off that there was a possibility that the man -- whose name was not disclosed -- was going to end his life, the police official said.

After scanning his social media accounts, the cyber cell tracked down his location and alerted Pune police, he said.

Pune police reached the spot within thirty minutes and stopped him from taking any extreme step. He was being offered counseling, the official added.

It was not yet known why he was thinking of ending his life, the official said.

