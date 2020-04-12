Take the pledge to vote

1-min read

Alerted of Creating ‘False Sense of Security’, Authorities Junk Disinfectant Tunnels in TN's Tiruppur

The director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine had said that spraying of alcohol, chlorine or lysol on human beings is not only harmful, but also ineffective.

Poornima Murali | CNN-News18

Updated:April 12, 2020, 9:18 PM IST
Alerted of Creating ‘False Sense of Security’, Authorities Junk Disinfectant Tunnels in TN's Tiruppur
For representation: Labourers pass through a disinfectant tunnel at the entrance of APMC market during the nationwide lockdown to curb the spread of coronavirus, in Bengaluru. (PTI)

Chennai: Disinfectant tunnels that were set up in public places in the Tiruppur district of Tamil Nadu were taken down by the local administration after health authorities warned that they might create a "false sense of security".

Tiruppur was one the first places to install the passages for people to walk through so they could be sprayed with chlorinated disinfectants. Chlorine-based compounds such as sodium hypochlorite are traditionally used for disinfecting swimming pools and purifying water systems.

"We have stopped them. Nine of the tunnels were operational as per the directions of the government," Tiruppur collector Vijayakarthikeyan said.

The director of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in the state had earlier written to health authorities advising against the use of the tunnels.

"The spraying of alcohol, chlorine or lysol on human beings is not only harmful, but also ineffective [against coronavirus]," the advisory stated. It also instructed that the tunnels should not be installed and used. A number of other districts in the state have stopped the tunnels from operating as per the directions of the health department.

COVID-19 Tracker
Helpline Number:
  • India
  • World

  • Active Cases

    7,409

    +775*  

  • Total Confirmed

    8,447

    +918*  

  • Cured/Discharged

    764

    +112*  

  • Total DEATHS

    273

    +31*  
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, India
Updated: April 12 (05:00 PM)
Testing centres

World

  • Active Cases

    1,281,034

     

  • Total Confirmed

    1,805,560

    +25,817

  • Cured/Discharged

    412,808

     

  • Total DEATHS

    111,718

    +2,939
*change over the previous day
Data Source: Johns Hopkins University, U.S. (www.jhu.edu)
Testing centres