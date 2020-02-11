Delhi result tally
00/70 seats
(36 seats to win)
|Alliance
|BJP+
|INC+
|AJSU
|JVM
|OTH
|Wins + Leads
|00
|00
|00
|00
|00
Assembly constituency resultsAll Seats
Ali Mehdi (Cong) Election Result 2020 Live Updates: Ali Mehdi Trailing
Live election result status of Ali Mehdi (अली मेहदी) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Mustafabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ali Mehdi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
LiveStatus
(Live status depicts real-time status and might not match with the detailed figures below which could be a little delayed)Detailed Results
Live election result status of Ali Mehdi (अली मेहदी) of Indian National Congress (INC) in Mustafabad seat in the 2020 Delhi Assembly / Vidhan Sabha elections. Check if Ali Mehdi has won or lost, is leading or trailing.
Ali Mehdi is a Indian National Congress candidate from Mustafabad constituency in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections. His profession according to the election affidavit filed with the Election Commission is: Advocate. Ali Mehdi's educational qualifications are: Graduate Professional and is 35 years old.
His total declared assets are Rs. 2.6 crore which includes Rs. 55.7 lakh in moveable assets and Rs. 2 crore as immoveable assets. His total declared income is Rs. 9.1 lakh of which Rs. 5.9 lakh is self income. Ali Mehdi's has total liabilities of Rs. 0.
This INC candidate, in the election affidavit mentioned 0 criminal cases registered against him.
Candidates contesting in the 2020 Delhi Assembly elections from Mustafabad are: Ali Mehdi (INC), Jagdish Pradhan (BJP), Mayur Bhan (NCP), Suresh Kumar Malkani (BSP), Haji Yunus (AAP), Anil Kumar Gupta (LJP), Imran Matlub Khan (TSP), Kamal (HND), Poonam (NYP), Manish Kumar (MKVP), Murari Lal (AAPP), Vivek Tomar (NYP), Subhash (RJM), Shama Parveen (IND), Shiv Kumar (IND).
- 2020 Results
Follow the live updating tables to know the live election result status of Ali Mehdi (INC) in 2020 Mustafabad elections.
Click here for live election results of Ali Mehdi candidate and more details about the Delhi Vidhan Sabha constituency. Follow News18's live update of Delhi election results.
Get Delhi elections 2020 live results and details of all seats and each and every candidate.
Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
-
Wednesday 15 January , 2020 Mayawati: Modern India’s Dalit Icon | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Monday 25 November , 2019 How Ajit Pawar May Have Changed Maharashtra’s Political Dynamics | Crux+
-
Sunday 05 January , 2020 Mamata Banerjee: Turbulent Ally, Fiery Enemy | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
-
Wednesday 06 November , 2019 Babri Masjid-Ram Mandir Case History | Rare Interviews | Crux Files
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kamya Panjabi and Shalabh Dang Getting Hitched During Valentine Week is Pure Love, See Wedding Pics
- With WhatsApp Pay on Your Phone, Will You Still use Paytm, Phonepe And Google Pay?
- Ex-Bigg Boss Contestant Kamya Panjabi's Wedding Functions Begin With Haldi Ceremony, See Pics
- Portrait of Lord Ram Made with 2 Lakh Diyas Sets a New World Record
- Coronavirus is Hitting Tech Companies Hard And Could Soon Hurt Your Wallet Too