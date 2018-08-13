GET Stock QuotesNews18 APP
Alia Bhatt has emerged as a wonderful self-assured gem, says Sharmila Tagore

In a new column for Outlook, Sharmila Tagore writes that Alia Bhatt has the “potential to be a game-changer, who can challenge the secondary image of the woman in Hindi cinema.”

News18.com

Updated:August 13, 2018, 2:27 PM IST
Image credits: Junglee Pictures | Dharma Productions
Alia Bhatt is on a dream run and it’s not just limited to the box office. The 25-year-old is as loved by her fans as she is respected among critics and within the industry for carving a niche for herself so early in her career.

Shah Rukh Khan famously called her “too good too soon,” while her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor told GQ in an interview, “As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself.”

Now, Sharmila Tagore has also heaped praises on Alia. Above other worthy contenders, she has chosen the Raazi actor as the heroine who she thinks has the “potential to be a game-changer, who can challenge the secondary image of the woman in Hindi cinema.”



In a new column for Outlook, Tagore writes: “She (Alia) might have had an easy start, but that was just the first of many opportunities that she seized to showcase her remarkable talent. Today, she has emerged as a wonderful self-assured gem. Her journey is commendable as her success is based on her willingness to take risks and deal with subjects that are topical and speak simultaneously to different generations.”

Tracing Alia’s bold film choices, the veteran actor says it’s her ability to not take herself too seriously that distinguishes her from all her other contemporaries. “If there’s one aspect of Alia I wish we could all emulate, it’s her ability to laugh at herself. It’s what makes her truly special and adds to her appeal as an everywoman.”

Meanwhile, mindful of the nepotism debate that her choosing Alia might ignite again, Tagore also acknowledges: “Lineage can at best ease the process of entry and hold you up in the initial stages. That’s not to say that it does not count. It does. But Alia has gone beyond the crutches of her lineage. Today few people call her Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter or Pooja Bhatt’s sister.”

