English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati தமிழ் Tamil ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu മലയാളംMalayalam
Alia Bhatt has emerged as a wonderful self-assured gem, says Sharmila Tagore
In a new column for Outlook, Sharmila Tagore writes that Alia Bhatt has the “potential to be a game-changer, who can challenge the secondary image of the woman in Hindi cinema.”
Image credits: Junglee Pictures | Dharma Productions
Loading...
Alia Bhatt is on a dream run and it’s not just limited to the box office. The 25-year-old is as loved by her fans as she is respected among critics and within the industry for carving a niche for herself so early in her career.
Shah Rukh Khan famously called her “too good too soon,” while her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor told GQ in an interview, “As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself.”
Now, Sharmila Tagore has also heaped praises on Alia. Above other worthy contenders, she has chosen the Raazi actor as the heroine who she thinks has the “potential to be a game-changer, who can challenge the secondary image of the woman in Hindi cinema.”
In a new column for Outlook, Tagore writes: “She (Alia) might have had an easy start, but that was just the first of many opportunities that she seized to showcase her remarkable talent. Today, she has emerged as a wonderful self-assured gem. Her journey is commendable as her success is based on her willingness to take risks and deal with subjects that are topical and speak simultaneously to different generations.”
Tracing Alia’s bold film choices, the veteran actor says it’s her ability to not take herself too seriously that distinguishes her from all her other contemporaries. “If there’s one aspect of Alia I wish we could all emulate, it’s her ability to laugh at herself. It’s what makes her truly special and adds to her appeal as an everywoman.”
Meanwhile, mindful of the nepotism debate that her choosing Alia might ignite again, Tagore also acknowledges: “Lineage can at best ease the process of entry and hold you up in the initial stages. That’s not to say that it does not count. It does. But Alia has gone beyond the crutches of her lineage. Today few people call her Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter or Pooja Bhatt’s sister.”
Also Watch
Shah Rukh Khan famously called her “too good too soon,” while her rumoured boyfriend Ranbir Kapoor told GQ in an interview, “As an actor, as a person, Alia is – what’s the right word? – flowing right now. When I see her work, when I see her act, even in life, what she gives is something that I’m aspiring to for myself.”
Now, Sharmila Tagore has also heaped praises on Alia. Above other worthy contenders, she has chosen the Raazi actor as the heroine who she thinks has the “potential to be a game-changer, who can challenge the secondary image of the woman in Hindi cinema.”
In a new column for Outlook, Tagore writes: “She (Alia) might have had an easy start, but that was just the first of many opportunities that she seized to showcase her remarkable talent. Today, she has emerged as a wonderful self-assured gem. Her journey is commendable as her success is based on her willingness to take risks and deal with subjects that are topical and speak simultaneously to different generations.”
Tracing Alia’s bold film choices, the veteran actor says it’s her ability to not take herself too seriously that distinguishes her from all her other contemporaries. “If there’s one aspect of Alia I wish we could all emulate, it’s her ability to laugh at herself. It’s what makes her truly special and adds to her appeal as an everywoman.”
Meanwhile, mindful of the nepotism debate that her choosing Alia might ignite again, Tagore also acknowledges: “Lineage can at best ease the process of entry and hold you up in the initial stages. That’s not to say that it does not count. It does. But Alia has gone beyond the crutches of her lineage. Today few people call her Mahesh Bhatt’s daughter or Pooja Bhatt’s sister.”
Also Watch
-
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
-
Sunday 12 August , 2018
Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
-
Saturday 11 August , 2018
Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
-
Thursday 09 August , 2018
While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee Passes Away
Sunday 12 August , 2018 Watch: The Hero of Kerala Floods
Saturday 11 August , 2018 Ahead Of Kanwar Yatra: 70 Muslim Families Leave UP Village After Police Issue Red Card
Thursday 09 August , 2018 Padwomen: Chandigarh Teens Are Making Sanitary Napkins To Help Underprivileged
Thursday 09 August , 2018 While Some Kanwariyas Break Vehicles, Police Shower Rose Petals
Loading...
Video Wall
Recommended For You
- Videos of Suhana Khan Partying With Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor Have Gone Viral, Take a Look
- Apple MacBook Pro 15 (2018) Review: Hottest Laptop in The World, With The Magic of an Intel Core i9
- I Have Something in Common With Obama, Modi, And Tendulkar. But My Grandma Hates it.
- Bit-part Role: No bowling, No Batting, No Catch for Adil Rashid in 2nd Test Rout
- 'Wars Taught Me Recycling': Meet the 89-Year-Old Grandmother Who's Turning Torn Saris into Bags
Photogallery
Loading...
Loading...