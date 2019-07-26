Aligarh Administration Bans Religious Activities Like Namaz, Recitation of Aarti and Hanuman Chalisa on Streets
Aligarh District Magistrate CB Singh on Thursday said that no religious activities will not be allowed on roads without prior permission.
Representative image.
Lucknow: The district administration in Aligarh has banned all religious activities on roads after reports emerged that some right-wing groups were organising aarti and Hanuman Chalisa recitations on roads as retaliation against Muslims offering namaz on streets.
“No religious activities will not be allowed on roads without prior permission. I spoke to people involved in such activities and told them about the sensitivity of the issue. The law and order situation can get affected by such activities, especially in communally sensitive areas,” said CB Singh, District Magistrate, Aligarh, adding that the ban is also applicable on offering namaz, except for on occasions like the festival of Eid.
While BJP leader Manav Mahajan questioned the district administration’s decision, Sunni cleric, Maulana Khalid Rasheed Farangi Mahali, urged people to not politicise the issue.
“There is news coming of people performing aarti and reciting Hanuman Chalisa in retaliation to namaz being offered on roads. People should understand that only when the mosque is packed to capacity that people are forced to offer namaz outside on road sometimes. Even in other religions, when the place of worship is full, people stand outside to pray,” Maulana Khalid Rasheed said.
“I would like to request everyone to not to make an issue out of it. Also, people from the Muslim community should try to offer mamaz inside the mosque. I would also like to request Hindu brothers that aarti and Hanuman Chalisa are sacred and should not be used for political interests. The Hindu-Muslim brotherhood, which has been going on for decades, must be preserved at all costs. At the same time, I would like to request Muslims to cooperate in the ongoing Kanwar Yatra,” added Maulana Khalid Rasheed.
Also Watch
-
What Next for Karnataka? | What's Likely to Happen After HD Kumaraswamy Resigns
-
Wednesday 24 July , 2019
Anti-terror Amendment Bill Passed in Lok Sabha Amid Opposition Ruckus
-
Tuesday 23 July , 2019
India Refutes Trump's Mediation Claim, Says Never Sought Mediation On Kashmir
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Congratulations ISRO: PM Modi, President Kovind React To Chandrayaan 2 Launch
-
Monday 22 July , 2019
Chandrayaan 2 Launched Successfully By ISRO | India's Second Moon Mission
Live TV
Recommended For You
- Kargil Vijay Diwas 2019: 5 Bollywood War Movies You Must Watch
- Shilpa Shetty's Marilyn Monroe Moment on Cruise Has Fans in Splits, Watch Here
- Former Kiwi Coach Mike Hesson Set to Apply for India Head Coach
- Ashes 2019 | Like Contest of Bowling 20 Overs a Day & Out-thinking Batsmen: Cummins
- Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Expected to Release in October for $3000 Sporting an LCD Panel