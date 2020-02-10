Take the pledge to vote

For a better tommorow#AajSawaroApnaKal

  • I agree to receive emails from News18

  • I promise to vote in this year's elections no matter what the odds are.

  • Please check above checkbox.

    SUBMIT

Thank you for
taking the pledge

Vote responsibly as each vote counts
and makes a diffrence

Disclaimer:

Issued in public interest by HDFC Life. HDFC Life Insurance Company Limited (Formerly HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Limited) (“HDFC Life”). CIN: L65110MH2000PLC128245, IRDAI Reg. No. 101 . The name/letters "HDFC" in the name/logo of the company belongs to Housing Development Finance Corporation Limited ("HDFC Limited") and is used by HDFC Life under an agreement entered into with HDFC Limited. ARN EU/04/19/13618
An initiative by &
Assembly
Elections
2020
LIVE TV DownloadNews18 App
English हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
English English हिन्दी Hindi বাংলা Bengali मराठी Marathi ગુજરાતી Gujarati ಕನ್ನಡ Kannada தமிழ் Tamil മലയാളംMalayalam తెలుగుTELUGU ਪੰਜਾਬੀPunjabi اردو Urdu ଓଡ଼ିଆ Odia
follow us on
reach us on app store
News18 English
News18 » India
1-min read

Aligarh Court Grants Bail to Dr Kafeel Khan, Jailed for 'Inflammatory Speech' at AMU During Anti-CAA Stir

The Uttar Pradesh STF had arrested Dr Kafeel Khan last month from Mumbai where he was scheduled to be at the Mumbai Bagh protests against the CAA and NRC.

Qazi Faraz Ahmad | News18.com@qazifarazahmad

Updated:February 10, 2020, 11:40 PM IST
facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp
Aligarh Court Grants Bail to Dr Kafeel Khan, Jailed for 'Inflammatory Speech' at AMU During Anti-CAA Stir
File photo of Dr Kafeel Khan.

Lucknow: Suspended paediatrician of BRD Medical College Hospital in Gorakhpur, Dr Kafeel Khan, who was arrested in Mumbai last month for making alleged inflammatory speeches, was granted bail by the Court of Chief Judicial Magistrate Justice Karuna Singh on Monday.

He was granted relief on furnishing a bail bond of Rs 60,000 rupees with a condition of not repeating the crime in future. Also, two guarantee bonds of Rs 60,000 each by guarantors will have to be furnished.

Khan was accused of making a provocative speech at Aligarh Muslim University during a protest rally against the Citizenship Amendment Act (NRC).

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) had arrested Dr Khan last month from Mumbai where he was scheduled to be at the Mumbai Bagh protests against the CAA and proposed pan-India implementation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

He was arrested from the Mumbai airport after he was slapped with a case under sections 153-A, 153-B and 109 of the IPC for giving an alleged inflammatory speech on December 14 at AMU.

Dr Khan’s lawyer, Mohammad Irfan Ghazi, said, “Dr Kafeel Khan was not just falsely implicated but also was arrested due to political pressure. After hearing the arguments, the court granted him bail. We are hopeful Dr Khan will be released from jail on Tuesday as papers are already process.”

Following his arrest in Mumbai, Dr Khan was sent to 14-day judicial custody on January 31 in Aligarh. Soon after, he was transferred to Mathura jail on the pretext of maintaining law and order in Aligarh.

Khan was suspended from his post at the state-run Baba Raghav Das Medical College after 30 children died in two days in August 2017. Khan was the nodal officer of the 100-bed AES ward at the hospital and was removed following the deaths on August 10 and August 11. He was later arrested, but an inquiry by the state government gave him a clean chit.

Get the best of News18 delivered to your inbox - subscribe to News18 Daybreak. Follow News18.com on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, Telegram, TikTok and on YouTube, and stay in the know with what's happening in the world around you – in real time.
| Edited by: Sohini Goswami
Read full article
Next Story
Next Story

facebookTwitter Pocket whatsapp

Live TV

Recommended For You

Photogallery

Countdown To Elections Results
To Assembly Elections 2018 Results
Madhya Pradesh | Rajasthan | Telangana | Chhattisgarh | Mizoram